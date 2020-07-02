BELOIT - A Beloit man was arrested Monday and is being accused of firing a gun outside a bar.

Devon J. Hereford, 21, faces possible charges of recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed, according to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.

At about 1:27 a.m. on June 28, a dispute occurred at Bitter's Pub, 1309 S. Madison Road. The dispute continued outside the bar and Hereford displayed a gun and fired several shot, according to police.

Hereford was arrested Monday at about 11 a.m. and is being held at the Rock County Jail.

