BELOIT—A Beloit man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun in a vehicle while “playing” with the firearm, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Officers responded at around 11:48 a.m. to the report of shots fired inside a vehicle in the 1800 block of Madison Road.

Officers reviewed security camera footage in the area that captured the incident on video.

An officer located the vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield in the 100 block of Liberty Avenue.

An investigation indicated David Winters Jr. Winters and another individual exited a nearby residence. A witness said Winters was playing with the gun when it fired, police said.

Winters was arrested on possible charges of first degree reckless endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and a probation violation.

