hot Beloit man accused of firing gun in car Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A Beloit man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun in a vehicle while “playing” with the firearm, according to the Beloit Police Department.Officers responded at around 11:48 a.m. to the report of shots fired inside a vehicle in the 1800 block of Madison Road.Officers reviewed security camera footage in the area that captured the incident on video.An officer located the vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield in the 100 block of Liberty Avenue.An investigation indicated David Winters Jr. Winters and another individual exited a nearby residence. A witness said Winters was playing with the gun when it fired, police said.Winters was arrested on possible charges of first degree reckless endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and a probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Crime Gunfire Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DNA evidence tested brings new charge against Beloit man in 2016 child sex assault Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Beloit woman charged with child abuse Apple Hut neighbor arrested after vehicle window damaged Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime