SOUTH BELOIT—A Beloit man and a man from Zion, Illinois are accused of drug and weapons charges after they were arrested by Illinois State Police on Sunday.
Marcus T. Freeman, 41, of Beloit, faces possible charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, armed violence, felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, driving while driver’s license revoked, resisting a police officer, and disobeying a police officer. Quion M. Goins, 41, of Zion, Illinois, faces a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
At approximately 9:27 p.m. on Sunday, Illinois State Police District 16 Troopers were conducting a scheduled Roadside Safety Check on Illinois Route 2 at the Wisconsin/Illinois Stateline. Troopers observed a 2016 Silver Volkswagen Utility motor vehicle attempt an illegal U-turn into a private property in order to bypass the roadside check. The vehicle came to a stop a short time later and the driver, Marcus T. Freeman, fled the scene on foot but later was taken into custody, according to a news release from the state police. The front passenger, Quion M. Goins, remained inside the vehicle.
Freeman and Goins remain in custody at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.