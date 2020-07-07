JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces drug charges after officers allegedly found him asleep in a vehicle while blocking traffic on Porter Avenue on July 5, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Tyreese R. Taylor, 38, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver other Schedule One controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver THC.
He reportedly was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Porter Avenue and Henry. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found 7.25 grams of methamphetamine, 6.86 grams of cocaine and 21.24 grams of cannabis, the complaint said.
