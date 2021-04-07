BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges after he allegedly struck a woman on April 2, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
The victim told police that Daniel Wilson, 47, held her down, struck her with a cellphone and slammed her head against a kitchen cabinet in a home in the 2400 block of North Street, the complaint said. She also told police that Wilson forced her to stay in the home and would not let her leave.
During a search of the home, officers did recover a handgun.
Wilson is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. The last three charges carry domestic abuse modifiers.