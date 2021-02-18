BELOIT — A Beloit man was arrested following a reported disturbance on Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue, according to Beloit police.
Police said Stephen L. Jenkins, 44, left the home prior to officers arriving on scene and he was later taken into custody at an unspecified location following a traffic stop. Jenkins was also carrying a handgun when officers made contact with him, police said.
Jenkins was arrested on possible charges of OWI first offense, three counts of disorderly conduct, battery and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.