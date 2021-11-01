BELOIT—“Beloit lost one of the good guys. It’s up to the rest of us to pick up the mantle.”
That’s what Frank McKearn said about his brother Tim McKearn who passed away on Friday after battling cancer.
Tim McKearn is not only remembered for being a devoted community servant, but is appreciated for his wisdom, listening skills, robust conversation and willingness to speak up or jump in when he felt it was needed.
“Between the pandemic and past years’ chaos, Tim has been the best guy to talk to during these times,” said longtime friend Mike Clemens, who is a Packers/NFL reporter.
“It’s a huge loss for the community. Beloit really is losing a favorite son. No matter which side of the aisle they were on, people respected him, his opinion and wisdom and also enjoyed his sense of humor,” said Bill Flanagan, Emeritus Beloit College Executive Advisor to the President.
McKearn always had a theme of education in his life, whether working in the field or devouring books. After graduation Tim McKearn worked as a teacher at Beloit Catholic High Schoool. He then worked as a broker for Robert W. Baird and Raymond James in Beloit before leaving to become the principal of Beloit Catholic High from 1995-1999. From 1999 to 2012, he worked at Beloit College, serving in a variety of capacities and left in 2012 as the Director of Major Gifts. After leaving Beloit College, he worked as a Director at The James Company and then as the Director of the Blackhawk Technical College Foundation.
He served as President of the boards for Family Promise, The Downtown Beloit Association, Visit Beloit and St. Vincent de Paul. He served on the boards of the American Cancer Society, Rock County OIC, American Red Cross, Midnight Basketball, Rock County Habitat for Humanity, Beloit Historical Society and Stateline Community Foundation among others. He was the co-recipient of the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award in 2020, presented by the Beloit Daily News.
Tim’s cousin Mark McKearn, an executive coach and leadership consultant who who retired after 30 years of service in the U.S. Army, said Tim McKearn was an anchor in the community, was involved and didn’t sit on the sidelines.
“He took action. That’s what community is all about,” Mark McKearn said.
“Most of us see problems and think ‘it’s too bad.’ He’d go, ‘I got to do something’ and he would jump in with both feet,” said Casey Christofferson, a co-owner of Christofferson Moving and Storage and friend of Tim McKearn. “I don’t know how his wife put up with it.”
While others might not have the ‘guts,’ Christoffersen said Tim McKearn was never afraid to try in any way he could.
“He was very perceptive and saw what most people see and don’t say anything about and accept,” Christofferson said. “He was very prayerful and thought things through, and when he jumped, he jumped with both feet. Beloit was his home and he would do anything he could to make it better.”
Longtime friend and reporter Mike Clemens said he will miss Tim’s insight on issues in the news and in the community. Tim, he said, was a supporter of local news and told people they don’t realize how much they would miss newspapers if they were gone. Tim, who was an avid conversationalist, also had a penchant for introducing people to each other
“If you met Tim McKearn, then you would know about 1,000 people in the Beloit area,” Clemens said.
Once people got to know Tim, they began to appreciate his humble nature and wisdom, Clemens said.
“He was low-key and such a good listener that anyone that met him walked away having had a great conversation,” Clemens said.
Many of those conversations took place on a porch with Tim’s trusty sidekick Spooner, a golden retriever. Flanagan said people would relish the chance to be in Tim’s presence.
“You name the topic and he could talk about it,” Flanagan said. “He was larger than life and a wonderful human being.”
Tim’s brother Frank McKearn said Tim handled his cancer diagnosis with much grace and he often made time to encourage others who had struggles.
“The biggest thing I learned from Tim is that you may not have control over a lot of things but you always have control about how you respond to a situation,” Frank McKearn said.