BELOIT — The City of Beloit's population shrunk by about 1% over the last decade as the Town of Beloit and City of Janesville both saw an influx of new residents, according to newly-published U.S. Census Bureau data.
Beloit's population shrunk by 0.8% between 2010 and 2020, bringing the total to 36,657 residents, down slightly from 36,966.
The Town of Beloit saw a 0.8% increase from 7,662 residents to 7,721 residents over the same time period. The Town of Turtle also increased 0.2% in the last decade.
The Village of Clinton grew by 3.1% and the Village of Orfordville grew by 2.1%.
In Janesville, the city's population jumped 3.2% since 2010, from 63,575 residents to 65,615. The Town of Fulton saw the highest percentage jump in population with 10.1% of growth over the last decade.
Rock County grew just over 2% from 2010 to 2020, census data shows, with the overall county population jumping 2.1% from 160,331 in 2010 to 163,687 last year.
Walworth County grew by 4.2% over the last decade, from 102,228 residents to 106,478 reported in 2020, while Jefferson County jumped 1.5% from 83,686 residents in 2010 to 84,900 last year.
The lowest population growth in the area came out of Green County as the county grew marginally by 0.7%, from 36,842 residents to 37,093.
Statewide, Wisconsin’s population grew 3.6% from 5.68 million residents in 2010 to 5.89 million residents last year. The state’s white population dropped by 3.4%, while the Hispanic population grew by 33.1%, or about 111,000 people, according to the Associated Press. The Black population grew by 4.8%, or about 17,000 people.
Illinois
Winnebago County, Illinois saw a 3.4% decrease over the last decade from 295,266 residents to 285,350 residents, census data shows.
Stephenson County saw the biggest decrease of 6.5% over the last 10 years as the population shrunk from 47,711 to 44,630. Ogle County dropped 3.2% from 53,497 residents to 51,788 over the decade. Boone County’s population decreased by 1.3% from 54,165 to 53,448.
Across Illinois, the state saw a 0.1% dip in overall population from 12,830,632 to 12,812,508.