BELOIT—Beloit Public Library will host both candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in two separate events next week to discuss “A Vision for Our Libraries.”
Deborah Kerr will appear in-person and via Facebook Live at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and Jill Underly will appear via Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.
The purpose of the appearances is to give the public a chance to hear each candidate discuss their positions on libraries, how libraries can be most effective today, and how they will support that effort. The format will include short remarks, a set of questions from Beloit Public Library Director Nick Dimassis, and questions from the audience.
Each candidate will appear for 30 minutes. Kerr also will be available 30 minutes before the Monday program for an in-person meet-and-greet.
Underly and Kerr are vying to replace Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who is not seeking reelection, for the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction in the April 6 election.
As with all in-person programming at the library, participants are asked to follow local guidelines for slowing the spread of germs including staying 6 feet apart from others outside of your household and regularly washing hands. Masks are required in the building.
