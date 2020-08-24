BELOIT—Patrons of the Beloit Public Library will soon have a new way to pick up books and materials, as the library prepares to add a drive-through order pick up window to the drop-off area.
“A drive-up window will allow us to meet our patrons where they are—particularly in terms of their comfort and safety, and provide overall better customer service year-round in any weather,” said Library Director Nick Dimassis. “The key is always to provide residents with options that fit their needs.”
The library will turn one of its three book return slots located on the south side of the library at 605 Eclipse Blvd. into a drive-up pick up window for reserved book and material orders.
The Beloit City Council could final take action on the plan at its Sept. 8 meeting.
The idea has been in the works since the spring, but wasn’t COVID-19 related, said Marketing and Communications Coordinator Amy Mitchell.
“It really fell into place,” Mitchell said. “This is something we’ve wanted to do for a while, and it just makes sense with COVID-19 and some people who might not yet feel comfortable coming into the library.”
The library ramped up full-service on June 8 to patrons after the spring that saw the information hub transition to curbside pickup of materials.
Materials are still able to be picked up with patrons able to park in two designated stalls near the library before calling to receive their order from library staff.
The plan to add the drive-through window is expected to be completed and operational by the end of the year, Mitchell said.