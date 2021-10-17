BELOIT—The Beloit Public Library was bustling with creativity over the weekend as it played host to Zinefest that brought self-publishing artists of all kinds out to show off their diverse work to curious visitors.
The event was organized by Beloit Public Library Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Graminske who spent time tracking down artists from both Illinois and Wisconsin to highlight the unique artistic medium that is self-publishing.
“I always thought zines were a really cool way for self-expression and I wanted to bring that to Beloit to show all the creativity we have to offer. I am really excited and it’s great to see more people out again to get people excited again to come to the library,” Graminske said.
Zines are small circulation, self-published work of original or appropriated texts and images. Artists are able to touch on many themes and through complete creative control are able to highlight issues they find important. Zines are also a common form of self-expression for marginalized groups that are underrepresented in popular culture.
For some artists, zines are a great platform to tell fantastical stories that transport readers to other worlds. Sean Dempsey, a Chicago-based cartoonist, crafts comics that focus on curiosity and adventure through traveling or misfit characters.
“With zines, I am able to be there to draw them, write them and actually make sure they are going to come together the way I want to,” Sean Dempsey said. “I went to school for comics specifically and I had some professors introduce me to underground comics, zines and mini-comics. It was a whole other world of possibilities. You can do whatever you want with this.”
That’s where Mel Dempsey, Sean’s wife, comes in as a graphic designer making sure all the elements of each zine are properly formatted.
“We have to keep up on what our stock is,” Mel Dempsey said. “We have to buy the paper and then follow the printing notes for each comic and then a bunch of things are hand-cut.”
For others, self-publishing zines can lead to raising awareness about important issues. Milwaukee-based artist Bianca Brandolino said she felt zines were a great way to merge her passions for graphic design and painting while being able to raise awareness about mental health struggles and gender identity.
“Mental illness impacts me and a lot of the people I really love. We’re entering an age where people are publicly addressing the mental health stigma,” Brandolino said. “To me, it’s super important that my work be accessible but also I don’t want it to be literal. I want people to be able to take away from it what they need to.”
One of her recent works “Good Omens,” showcases small things in Brandolino’s life that bring her joy, with the end of the zine offering the reader a chance to document the small things in their everyday lives that bring them joy.
“It’s a good way for me to find awe in my life each day,” Brandolino said.
Milwaukee-based artist Tyler Schoen said zines were a great way to break rules and highlight diversity. Schoen creates under the artistic pseudonym the Shy Electron and makes works focused on themes of queer identity, language, magic, nature and humor.
“I had a story I really wanted to tell and I didn’t want to be restrained by any mediums so I was going to take the approach that I had the most control with and that’s what ended up being my first zine,” Schoen said.
As with every industry, the pandemic had an impact on artists being able to gather in the same space that’s forced many artist-focused events to switch to digital. This was Schoen’s first event in-person in nearly two years and Brandolino’s first-ever in-person event.