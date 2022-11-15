The Beloit Public Library will be hosting four presentations to inform the public about property taxes. The first presentation will take place today, Nov 16, at noon - 1 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library.
“It can be overwhelming and confusing on how property taxes are being spent once they are collected,” said Amy Mitchell, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the Beloit Public Library. “We want to give the public a chance to learn how their tax money is being spent.”
Four presentations are planned in November, December, January and February.
All of the meetings will be free and will be held at the library from noon - 1 p.m.
Today, Nov 16, Eric Miller, Finance and Administrative Services Director for the City of Beloit, will kick off the first presentation discussing City of Beloit taxes.
Blackhawk Technical College will be the focus for the presentation on Dec. 23. Renea Ranguette, Vice President for Finance and Operations at the college, will be giving the presentation.
Sherry Oja, Finance Director at the Rock County Courthouse, will be presenting on Jan. 25.
The last presentation will be held on Feb. 22 and will be conducted by Wendy LaPointe, Director of Finance at the Beloit School District.
The Stateline Community Foundation is sponsoring the event.