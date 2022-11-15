Library
The Beloit Public Library will be hosting four presentations to inform the public about property taxes. The first presentation will take place today, Nov 16, at noon - 1 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. 

BELOIT - A series of presentations about local government and property taxes will be presented at the Beloit Public Library in the coming months.

“It can be overwhelming and confusing on how property taxes are being spent once they are collected,” said Amy Mitchell, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the Beloit Public Library. “We want to give the public a chance to learn how their tax money is being spent.”