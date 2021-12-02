BELOIT—The Beloit Public Library is helping to bring history to life and honoring the many lives lost to the HIV/AIDS epidemic with a special exhibit highlighting the important issue for younger generations.
Visitors of the library can view multiple sections of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt through Dec. 7. The quilt commemorates the more than 700,000 American lives lost to AIDS since the first cases were reported in the United States 40 years ago. In 2020, around 680,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, compared to 1.9 million people in 2004, per the Joint Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).
Adorning the Riverside Room of the library are six sections of the quilt which is recognized as the largest piece of community folk art in the world.
Beloit Head of Library Services Jeni Schomber helped bring the vision of hosting the quilt sections in Beloit after reading “Pandemics: The Fight Against AIDS in America” by author Ann Bausum. The book is geared to young adults to help provide a glimpse at what life was like during the AIDS epidemic in America. Bausum was in Beloit on Monday for a special program honoring World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. She was a classmate of Beloit College alum Michael Riesenberg who died as a result of the disease, and whose life is commemorated on a section of the quilt. Each section of the quilt hanging in Beloit has specific ties to Wisconsin and the state’s losses during the height of the epidemic from the 1980s through the mid-1990s.
“We wanted to help bring this to life and show younger generations how the past informs the present,” Schomber said. “This is more than just highlighting the number of deaths, but showing a small part of the AIDS epidemic and the impact it had on countless lives and families.”
The library was one of 42 locations across the country hosting sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and one of only two public libraries to offer the display.
“We were really fortunate to be able to put on this exhibit,” Schomber said.
Sharing the experiences of those who lived through the AIDS crisis helps show similarities between the past and the current COVID-19 pandemic, Schomber said.
Reaching young people with knowledge regarding AIDS/HIV may be more important than ever before. By age group, in 2019, the number of new HIV diagnoses was highest among people aged 25 to 29. From 2015 through 2019, HIV diagnoses increased among people age 13-24 years, 35-44 years, and 45-54 years. Diagnoses remained stable among people age 25-35 years and people age 55 years and over, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
The quilt started in November of 1985 by LGBTQ rights activists who banded together to honor the lives of those lost to HIV/AIDS, with the first quilt being put on display in October of 1987. Today, the quilt is an epic 54-ton tapestry that includes nearly 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 105,000 people.
Those wishing to view the quilt at the library may do so during regular business hours. The library also will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday from 12:30—4:30 p.m. and an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday from 1—6 p.m.