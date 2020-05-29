BELOIT — In the wake of a Minneapolis man’s death while in police custody on May 25, local and state leaders are speaking out about the incident, condemning the conduct of the officers involved.
George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after being pinned to the ground by a white police officer during police action on Monday during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a restaurant.
Floyd’s death prompted civil unrest in Minneapolis and protests nationwide.
The officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was one of four fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin was later arrested and now faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the incident.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said Floyd’s death was “beyond horrific.”
“As a mother, my heart goes out to parents who have lost a child and to people of color everywhere who fear something like this could happen to them or their child,” Luther said.
Luther added that Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski and the Beloit City Council and the Beloit Police Department “stand united in our dedication to combat racism, violence, and abuse of power.”
Zibolski called the incident “horrifying, heartbreaking and deeply disturbing,” denouncing the actions officers involved in a letter to the community.
“We will continue to be in your neighborhoods building relationships during this trying time,” Zibolski wrote. “We need the continued trust of our community to ensure that the significant progress made in reducing crime in Beloit is sustainable.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, 2019 use of force data for Beloit police shows force was used in 117 of the department’s 3,555 arrests (3.3%).
Deadly force was used on Dec. 10, 2019 when three Beloit police officers shot and killed Montay S. Penning, 23, of Janesville, following a police chase in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. Evidence presented by Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary appeared to show Penning was armed and had pointed the gun at officers. The three officers were later cleared in Penning’s death.
A vigil and peaceful protest were held in the wake of Penning’s death and the police department reviewed its lethal force policy, announcing plans to expand further body camera equipment. Of the three officers involved in Penning’s death, two were wearing body cameras. Only one was active during the incident. Body cameras worn by officers have multiple automatic triggers, and the department’s policy outlines situations in which cameras must be activated. One of the automatic triggers for the camera, includes when a rifle lock is activated. That doesn’t apply for department handguns.
Beloit police avoided using lethal force following the arrest of Fabian Jones, 28, of Beloit, on May 21 for a federal warrant.
Jones was hit with a less-than-lethal beanbag firearm during a standoff with officers in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue. The device gave off a loud sound and people in the area believed Jones had been shot. Two officers received minor injuries, scratches and cuts, trying to manage the crowd.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson declined to comment on the events in Minneapolis.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said there was “no empathy or humanity” in Floyd’s death.
“This was not an anomaly. We hear the echo of the words of Eric Garner,” Evers said. “We relive the pain of the death of Black Wisconsinites like Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. Frustration and anger about systemic injustices are always justified. Folks in Wisconsin should be able to protest peacefully and to report on these events without the fear of being unsafe or arrested. And if you’re exercising that right, please wear your masks and keep social distance as best as you can.”
At the federal level, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., joined 27 other senators in calling for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.
"The Department should also be prepared to use the strongest tools available—including the use of court-supervised consent decrees—to ensure oversight, enforcement, and accountability on an ongoing basis," the senators said.
