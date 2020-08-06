BELOIT — Beloit leaders say the emphasis on wearing masks and practicing physical distancing in the fight against COVID-19 has caused the severity of the virus to decrease and remain relatively flat locally, bucking the national trend of case and increased deaths tied to the coronavirus.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said the hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients at Beloit Memorial Hospital has slowly decreased since the springtime peak when 20 patients were hospitalized.
As of Thursday, one person was hospitalized on the COVID-19 unit in Beloit and that has prompted the health system to revise its visitor policies. One visitor will now be allowed to visit inpatients at the hospital starting Aug. 17.
“We’re excited and cautiously optimistic to see a positive trend in the severity of the virus and that’s reflective in the number of hospitalizations going down,” McKevett said.
Emergency room visit volumes and physician visit levels appear to be inching towards pre-COVID-19 levels, a sign that people are accessing medical care more frequently than earlier this year and McKevett says that’s an encouraging sign.
The percentage of daily COVID-19 tests that have come back positive has decreased from 31% on July 6 when 41 cases were confirmed to below 10% since July 29, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
“We believe that is tied to mitigation efforts including masking, hand hygiene and social distancing,” McKevett said. “I think the community is doing a great job and that’s really outstanding news.”
McKevett also said the health system was making plans to handle COVID-19 testing and administering flu shots. The 2020 flu vaccine will be available later this month, McKevett said.
“I believe we are in good shape,” McKevett said.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said to-date the city has yet to issue any citations to violators of the state-required mask order issued by Gov. Tony Evers last week.
The Beloit City Council extended minimum safety requirements for residents and businesses on Aug. 3 and included language to require face masks in-line with Evers’ mask order. Luther said the most recent extension included a mask requirement in the event of the statewide face covering requirement being overturned by the Wisconsin Legislature.
“That was part of the reason the council incorporated that into the resolution, because regardless of what happens at the state level, face coverings are required in the City of Beloit,” Luther said.
The council will revisit the current requirements on Sept. 8.
Both McKevett and Luther urged Beloit residents and visitors to continue to practice mitigation efforts including wearing a mask; frequent hand-washing and keeping six feet of physical distance when possible to other people.