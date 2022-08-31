BELOIT- The Kiwanis Club of Beloit will be holding their first ever Murder Mystery Dinner on Sept. 23 at Boundaries Bar & Grill at 3807 S. Riverside Drive.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and the dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. The diner will be catered by Skip’s Catering.
The dinner event is being held in place of the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser that the Kiwanis Club used to hold. Club members decided to try something new and had a fun element to it.
“We were looking for something to replace what we used to do—the pancake breakfast—and that was our fundraiser,” said Linda Ward, club vice president. “When COVID came we decided to do something different.”
Ward suggested the murder mystery as something fun and different that might draw people for an evening of intrigue and amateur sleuthing.
Actors are coming into town from Chicago to put on the performance that will involve some audience participation. Ward said that club members themselves don’t know who the suspect will be in the performance or any other details. The events of the evening will be a surprise to everyone on the night of the event.
Tickets will cost $45 a person and around 175 people can sign up for the event.
The main mission of the Kiwanis Club of Beloit is to help children of the world and to be involved in many community activities in Beloit. In the past the club had a program in the Beloit School District called BUG, which stood for Bring Up Grades.
The club has also worked with the local literacy council and sponsored a handicap Easter Seals Wisconsin Camp, also called Camp Wawbeek. Kiwanis Club members volunteer at local nursing homes and they volunteer to ring bells and collect donations during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign around Christmas time each year.
“We just want people to know the Kiwanis is in the business of giving back to the community,” Ward said. “We even give grants to nonprofit organizations like the American Community Center and domestic violence center and we have given to over 16 different organization over the years.”