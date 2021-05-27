BELOIT—Always a bit shy, it’s no surprise Beloit Memorial High School JROTC teacher Major Monte Eldert has a lesser-known side.
He’s an arm wrestler.
The 61-year-old just pinned a victory when he won the 2021 Wisconsin State Grand Masters Arm Wrestling Competition on May 15 in Milwaukee.
This event was sponsored by Gigi’s Playhouse, a multi-state organization whose goal is to assist and help families and children with Down’s Syndrome. He said his 3-year-old nephew, Robbie, who has Down’s Syndrome, inspired him.
Eldert competed and won the 2019 Wisconsin State Masters Arm Wrestling Competition, but due to COVID- 19, the competition was not held last year. He has always excelled and enjoyed participating in sports his entire life. He is the only Illinois high school track and field athlete to qualify for state in five individual events.
Eldert is nationally certified to coach rifle and archery sports at the high school level and lifts weights five days a week at the Beloit Memorial High School fitness center. He said physical education classes with JRTOC helps keep him fit as well as playing tennis, basketball, golf and other activities with students. He also loves hunting and fishing.
Superintendent Dan Keyser said he appreciates the enthusiasm and drive Eldert brings to his students.
“His commitment to our JROTC program and students is commendable. We were so happy to learn of his competitive arm wrestling win,” Keyser said.
Eldert said he did some arm wrestling in high school and during his 20 plus years in the Army. Now that he has a bit more time, he has been competing in arm wrestling the last few years and bringing his family along to watch.
When asked if he has any tricks, he said: “You try to get it over as quickly as you can so you can conserve energy for the next competitor.”
Eldert arm wrestled 10 people with both his left and right hands at the state tournament.
He said practice makes one progress, from elbows to fingertips.
“Lifting weights helps, but there are a lot of techniques that can only be learned by doing it,” he said.
There are arm wrestling tournaments around the state although they are usually more plentiful in the northern part of the sate. He said he is excited that soon, on June 4, there will be an arm wrestling tournament at the Walworth County Fairgrounds he plans to attend.
“It has a bigger following in the northern part of the state. They are trying to get it to catch on in the south central and southeastern part of the state,” he said.
Eldert said the tournaments usually raise money for charity as they are sponsored by various organizations.
For more information visit https://www.wisconsinarmwrestling.com.