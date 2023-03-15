A hiring sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2022. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported unemployment rates across Wisconsin increased slightly in January, but remained relatively low.
MADISON - Unemployment rates in Beloit and other Wisconsin communities were up slightly in January, but jobless rates remained fairly low, according to data released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit had a fairly low unemployment rate of 3.1% in January, up from 2.8% in December, but down from 4% in January of 2022. Beloit tied with Superior, which also had a jobless rate of 3.1% in January. The December rate was the lowest unemployment rate recorded in Beloit in all of 2022.
Racine had the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin among the state's 35 largest communities, with a rate of 3.7% in January, up from 3% in December, but down from 4.7% in January of 2022.
Milwaukee had the second highest rate among the largest communities in the state with a rate of 3.3% in January, up from 3% in December, but down from 4.4% in January of 2022.
Nearby Janesville came in with a jobless rate only slightly lower that Beloit at 3% in January, up from 2.5% in December, but down from 3.5% in January of 2022. Janesville tied with West Allis, which also had a jobless rate of 3% in January.
All 35 of the largest communities in Wisconsin recorded unemployment rate increases between December and January.
Among counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 3% in January, up from 2.5% in December, but down from 4.5% in January of 2022.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 2.7% in January, up from 2.2% in December but down from 3.3% in January of 2022.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.5% in January, up from 2% in December, but down from 3.1% in January of 2022.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin's 72 counties with a rate of 1.9% in January, up from 1.6% in December, but down from 2.2% in January of 2022.
Adams County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 6% in January, up from 4.8% in December, but down from 6.2% in January of 2022.
Unemployment rates increased in 70 of Wisconsin's 72 counties between December and January. Jobless rates dropped in Iron and Menominee counties.
The statewide unemployment rate was 2.9% in January, down slightly from 3% in December.
The national unemployment rate was 3.4% in January, down slightly from 3.5% in December.