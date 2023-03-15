Unemployment Benefits

A hiring sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2022. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported unemployment rates across Wisconsin increased slightly in January, but remained relatively low.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

MADISON - Unemployment rates in Beloit and other Wisconsin communities were up slightly in January, but jobless rates remained fairly low, according to data released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Beloit had a fairly low unemployment rate of 3.1% in January, up from 2.8% in December, but down from 4% in January of 2022. Beloit tied with Superior, which also had a jobless rate of 3.1% in January. The December rate was the lowest unemployment rate recorded in Beloit in all of 2022.