This photo shows the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra at last year’s Essentially Ellington competition in New York. The high school’s jazz orchestra once again has been invited this year to partake in the event.
BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra is preparing for the school’s 11th appearance at the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition in New York.
Before the young musicians make the trip there will be a lot of hard work, practice and fundraising to help them along the way.
The BMHS Jazz Orchestra earned finalist honors at the competition in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, and the band earned an honorable mention in 2018.
“Our district recognizes what an honor it is for Chris Behrens and our jazz orchestra students to be selected as one of only 15 schools in the country to attend Essentially Ellington,” said Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II in a press release. “We are proud of our students and the national recognition they bring to our district and music program.”
The competition takes place at the Lincoln Center in New York City in early May. Students are performing individual and group practice sessions outside of their normal class routine to prepare, according to Chris Behrens, the Director of Bands.
In addition to the Jazz Orchestra, Behrens directs the Wind Ensemble, Concert Band and Pep Band at the high school. He is also an instrumental music teacher at Beloit Memorial High School, and teaches Music Composition through Technology and AP Music Theory.
Behrens praised his students’ dedication to their craft and cited their willingness to engage in music outside the classroom as one of the reasons they’ve been selected to attend Essentially Ellington so many times.
“This group has a true passion for jazz,” Behrens said.
Nine of the 23 students attending were invited last year and will be returning. The students typically do some sightseeing in New York when they’re not competing. Destination locations in the past include the Statue of Liberty, jazz clubs, a Broadway show, and the 9/11 museum. Outings like these make for a truly memorable experience for the students invited to Essentially Ellington.
As in previous years, the Jazz Orchestra will be raising funds for the trip in a variety of ways. The fundraising efforts for 2023 include a letter writing campaign and a concert which is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 24 at the Eclipse Center.
The Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition & Festival will be held on May 11-13 and offers jam sessions, workshops and performances in addition to the competition.