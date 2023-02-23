BMHS Jazz Band in New York

This photo shows the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra at last year’s Essentially Ellington competition in New York. The high school’s jazz orchestra once again has been invited this year to partake in the event.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra is preparing for the school’s 11th appearance at the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition in New York.

Before the young musicians make the trip there will be a lot of hard work, practice and fundraising to help them along the way.