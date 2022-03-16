The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) is presenting “Las Obras Maestras Latinas,” celebrating Latin music and culture during two performances set for March 26 and 27 in Beloit and Janesville.
The symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. on March 26 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Following the show, there is a post-concert reception.
Another performance is set for 2 p.m. on March 27 at The Castle, 501 Prospect St., Beloit.
“Las Obras Maestras Latinas,” or Latin Masterworks, is a celebration of Latin and Hispanic culture in Rock County. This concerts originally were scheduled for March of 2020, but they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was shaping up to be one of the most exciting things we’ve ever done,” said Rob Tomaro, Forensic Musicologist and Symphonic Conductor of the BJSO. “It’s almost miraculous being able to pull together the orchestra that experienced the disappointment of it being canceled.”
In addition, special guests Thomas Aquino and the Tonanzin Dance Troupe of Delavan will be performing with the symphony.
“It’s a miracle that Aquino is going to be available and the dance group is coming out to volunteer to celebrate their culture,” Tomaro said. “The orchestra loves to share different cultures with everyone.”
Aquino is a rising star guitarist from Chicago. He placed second in the classical category of the 2018 Wilson Center Guitar Competition. In 2020, he won the Twisted Spruce Competition’s Performance Prize.
The Tonanzin Dance Troupe of Delavan is a traditional folk dance group that wears full Aztec outfits.
“The whole point of this concert is to focus on diversity and inclusion,” said Sara Lemen, executive director of the BJSO. “By doing this concert hopefully it will open up classical music to a new audience.”
The pieces that will be performed are a blend of work from Spain, Mexico and Latin America. Maria Elena White will provide Spanish translation.
“We would be grateful if everyone came out,” Tomaro said. “We need the support of the community. I can say without a doubt you’re going to be amazed at the sound of the orchestra. We have been compared to many bigger orchestras with bigger budgets.”
The orchestra had to shut down completely for over a year during the pandemic. They currently are on a yearlong fundraiser drive to keep the orchestra going.
“We do free concerts every Fourth of July,” Tomaro said. “We get 1,500 people at these concerts. The rest of the year, we need the support of those great audiences.”
Adult tickets are $20, while students age 16 and over are $15 and children 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets to both shows can be reserved at beloitjanesvillesymphony.org/concerts.html.