BELOIT- The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) will be performing concerts come June 28 and July 4 for the 4th of July.
The orchestra will perform at 6:30 p.m. on June 28 at the Marvin Roth Pavillion in Janesville.
The orchestra will present its traditional Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 at the new location of ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit.
The concert will feature guest artists narrator/vocalist Greg Gerard and The Badger Chordhawks directed by Christopher Smith. The winners of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Young Conductors Program 2022 also will be part of the program. The winners are Destiny Sisson and Rilynne Cleland from Aldrich Intermediate School in Beloit.
Sisson will be conducting in Beloit and Cleland in Janesville. Both will conduct “The Thunderer” by John Phillip Sousa.
“We’re so excited to bring back our patriotic pops concert this year,” BJSO conductor Rob Tomaro said. “We will be featuring the winners of our Young Conductors Program from Aldrich Intermediate School and a whole host of guest stars”
Sky Carp 4th of July Plans
The City of Beloit’s fireworks show will be hosted by the Beloit Sky Carp for the second time. Last year’s event was at Pohlman Field and this year ABC Supply Stadium is the site for the fireworks show. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the July 4 concert and fireworks display took place in Riverside Park in Beloit.
The stadium will open its gates at 3 p.m and at 4 p.m. the movie National Treasure, starring Nicholas Cage will be shown on the scoreboard in left field. The movie includes many references to the founding fathers of the United States, and references to historic symbols such as the Liberty Bell and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on to watch from the outfield. As usual for events at the stadium, lawn chairs will not be allowed on the field.
After the movie, the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will perform. The fireworks will begin to light up the sky as the sun sets over the ball park.
This event is free to the public and no RSVP is required. There will be activities for kids before the Orchestra performs including inflatable bounce houses.
Food will be available for purchase.
For those who wish to have a premium experience, tickets to the Beloit Health System Club will be offered for for a fee, with the regular amenities including a full menu.
Areas at Deck Deck Goose and the Coors Light Chill Zone, are also available for a fee and include buffet-style food.
Fans can visit skycarp.com for more ticket price information, or they can call the box office at 608-362-2272.