The magic of a classic silent film accompanied by the haunting music of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra awaits all those who attend a special event this month.
The Phantom of the Opera, starring Lon Chaney Sr., will be presented April 30 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center, Beloit. The gala is a fundraising event for the BJSO and includes a silent auction, a special guest surprise appearance and refreshments. The house opens at 6:30 p.m. for raffles and auction with the concert to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Rob Tomaro, BJSO Music Director chose the classic film with an original orchestrated score by Carl Davis.
Helping to move the BJSO forward with new performances is a significant donation made by renowned musician Tony Scodwell, a former Beloiter who now resides in Las Vegas.
The COVID-19 outbreak hit non-profit agencies hard, including the BJSO, said Sara Lemon, BJSO Executive Director. But a $200,000 donation has helped to secure the organization for a while, for which all are grateful, Lemon said.
Of making the donation Scodwell said: “It’s all due to my sister, (Geraldine Francis Scodwell Amy).”
His sister, who was a drama and music major and a talented musician and singer, died and left her estate to her brother.
“I’m very fond of the orchestra and the orchestra needs money. I think my sister would be pleased. I was glad to be a part of it,” Scodwell said.
And because the concert is a fundraiser, the Scodwells also donated a couple photos for the silent auction, a trumpet constructed by his company, Scodwell USA Trumpets, and a package of Bourdeaux wine.
“I did a version of this about eight years ago for the (Beloit International) Film Festival, but this will be entirely different. The full orchestra will be performing,” Tomaro said of the upcoming performance.
The dramatic motion picture was filmed in the Paris Opera House in the 1920s. In it, the Phantom becomes fixated on a soprano.
“He wants to make her his minion and then he will make her a big opera star,” Tomaro said.
As for Cheney’s performance in the film, he is able to reflect a large range of emotions through pantomime. The exaggerated gestures in part were due to allowing people in the back of the theater to view the action, he said.
Perhaps adding to Cheney’s abilities: “I learned he was raised by deaf parents,” Tomaro said.
Of the Phantom character Cheney plays, Tomaro quotes fiction writer Ray Bradbury: “He was someone who acted out our psyches. He somehow got into the shadows inside our bodies; he was able to nail down some of our secret fears and put them on-screen. The history of Lon Chaney is the history of unrequited loves. He brings that part of you out into the open, because you fear that you are not loved, you fear that you never will be loved, you fear there is some part of you that’s grotesque, that the world will turn away from.”
Part of the film also is in color. In order to accomplish that, frames had to be hand-painted.
“It’s remarkable,” Tomaro said.
Adding to the entertainment is that the Eclipse Center has three large movie screens from which viewers can see the film all over the room.
The 55-piece orchestra as well as Tomaro are donating their time and talents for rehearsal and the performance.
Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults and $5 for students.
Of his donations, Scodwell also said: “I hope it will encourage other people to donate as well.”
Also because Scodwell’s sister was involved with drama and was very fond of Elizabeth Reinholz, he also is donating $200,000 to the Stateline Community Foundation, he said. The funds are to be used for continuing education drama students. Both Scodwell and his sister graduated from Beloit Memorial High School.
Tara Tinder, Executive Director of the Stateline Community Foundation, said the funds are significant and will generously increase the scholarship monies already in place in the Elizabeth Reinholz Scholarship fund.
“Donations like this are the gifts that come totally out of the blue for foundations,” she said. “We are very thankful to him (Scodwell).”