BELOIT — The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will host its biggest fundraising event of the year on April 29 at the end of its season.
The Annual Gala will be held at the Eclipse Center at 3 Eclipse Center, Beloit.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert officially starts at 7:30 p.m. The theme this year is Broadway Dance Party with the Symphony, and to accommodate, the symphony will be playing a number of melodies from popular musicals.
The music included in the Broadway concert will be selections from Broadway hits such as Cats, Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady, Carousel, Annie, and Candide. Brief intermissions between performances will be held to inform the audience of necessary plot details and other information about the music so audiences can properly enjoy the performances.
“It’s going to be your favorite medleys and songs from hit shows,” said Robert Tomaro, Music Director and Conductor of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. “There’s not going to be a dud in the entire show.”
Guests are encouraged to dress up to match the theme and dance during the musical numbers, but this level of engagement is optional to the public.
In addition to the concert, several other events will be held to raise money for the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. Guests can enter raffles which will offer a variety of prizes or sign up for a silent auction, which includes a number of donated items, including gift baskets from local businesses.
All the fundraising efforts from the gala will help keep the orchestra members employed and paid well for their work. Each member of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra is a professional musician who lends their talents to putting on excellent shows all over the area.
“Each orchestra concert costs us about $25,000 to put on,” said Sara Lemen, Executive Director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. “We get donations from the community throughout the year, but the fundraiser also helps to keep the orchestra running.”
Tomaro encourages the public to attend the gala event and support the orchestra for the upcoming year because their level of excellence and the entertainment provided is a real highlight of both Beloit and Janesville communities.
“I’ve conducted all over the world and its very rare for a small town to have a professional symphony orchestra,” Tomaro said. “The symphony has grown into a professional orchestra and we are being compared favorably to orchestras that have many times our budget.”
Tickets for this event cost $30 per person ages 15 and up, and are available for purchase at the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s official website at beloitjanesvillesymphony.org.
