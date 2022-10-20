BELOIT—The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) will present music for the spooky season as it presents two Halloween-themed concerts Oct. 28 and 29 in Beloit and Janesville.

The orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at The Castle, 501 Prospect St., Beloit. On Saturday, Oct. 29 the orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m., at the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC), 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For the JPAC show the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show includes trick or treating, coloring contest, costume contest, prizes and raffles.