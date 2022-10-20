Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra members perform in this file photo. The orchestra will perform Halloween themed music in concerts on Oct. 28 and 29 in Beloit and Janesville. Beloit native and respected musician Tony Scodwell will perform with the orchestra. He made a donation of $200,000 to the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra after his sister passed away and left Scodwell her estate.
BELOIT—The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) will present music for the spooky season as it presents two Halloween-themed concerts Oct. 28 and 29 in Beloit and Janesville.
The orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at The Castle, 501 Prospect St., Beloit. On Saturday, Oct. 29 the orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m., at the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC), 408 S. Main St., Janesville. For the JPAC show the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show includes trick or treating, coloring contest, costume contest, prizes and raffles.
“This is a family friendly concert,” said Sara Lemen, executive director of BJSO. “Fun, children’s music. As far as activities there are costume contests for adults and for kids. Then there’ll be three prizes, three winners for each category. There’s a coloring contest for kids. Trick or treating, and everybody should come dressed up right away Friday and Saturday.”
The music program includes the following:
Dukas, Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Saint Saens, Danse Macabre
Grieg, Peer Gynt Suite No. 1
“In the Hall of the Mountain King”
Stravinsky, Dance of the Maidens from Le Sacre du Printemps
Intermission
Mussorgsky, Night on Bald Mountain, orch.
Rimsky-Korsakov Rachmaninoff, Isle of the Dead.
“The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s Whimsically Wicked features music from your favorite movies that will sweep you up onto flying brooms with dancing skeletons!” said Rob Tomaro, BJSO conductor, via email to the Daily News. “The BJSO goes wild for Halloween this year with our fall spectacular concerts!”
World renown trumpet player and Beloit native Tony Scodwell will be a special guest at the October concerts, Lemen said via email. Scodwell will be inducted into the Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. Oct. 26.
Scodwell is known as a world class trumpet player who has performed with and recorded with big-name bands and orchestras such as the Stan Kenton Orchestra, the Tommy Dorsey Band, the Harry James Orchestra, the Buddy Rich Big Band, the Frank Sinatra Jr. Band and he toured with the Doc Severinsen Tonight Show Big Band. He also tours with his own band, the Tony Scodwell Big Band, and he just completed a tour with the band.
Scodwell also has conducted trumpet clinics with young musicians including at the School District of Beloit and Beloit College. He was inducted into the Beloit Memorial High School Hall of Fame in 2017.
When his sister, Geraldine Francis Scodwell Amy, passed away and left her estate to her brother, he made a large donation to support the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. Scodwell is a big supporter of the symphony orchestra and other musical institutions.