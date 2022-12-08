JANESVILLE- Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will once again partner with StageWorks Projects Inc. to bring The Nutcracker to the Rock County community at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.

“Last year, I remember realizing that this production of The Nutcracker was special,” said Robert Tomaro, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director, in the BJSO release. “It hit me the first time that the orchestra and the dancers were on stage together during our tech rehearsal. The only thing that remained up in the air was how many people would show up. I should have expected that we wouldn’t be disappointed. Our four shows sold out and we received countless rave reviews.”