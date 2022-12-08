Dancers in the Snow Corps in The Nutcracker pose for a photo. Back row from left are: Sophia Rebout, Jocelynn Roth, Emma Tinoco and Maddie Lynch. Middle row from left: Erika Reed and Lilly Duncan. Front row from left: Olivia Tinoco and Brindisi Horswill
Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra members perform in this file photo. The orchestra will team up with StageWorks Projects to present The Nutcracker at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Dec. 16—18.
From left to right: Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Director Rob Tomaro, Coleen Kehl and Britton Dorcey of StageWorks pose for a photo together. The orchestra and StageWorks will present The Nutcracker Dec. 16—18 in Janesville.
Dancers in the Snow Corps in The Nutcracker pose for a photo. Back row from left are: Sophia Rebout, Jocelynn Roth, Emma Tinoco and Maddie Lynch. Middle row from left: Erika Reed and Lilly Duncan. Front row from left: Olivia Tinoco and Brindisi Horswill
Photo provided
Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra members perform in this file photo. The orchestra will team up with StageWorks Projects to present The Nutcracker at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Dec. 16—18.
From left to right: Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Director Rob Tomaro, Coleen Kehl and Britton Dorcey of StageWorks pose for a photo together. The orchestra and StageWorks will present The Nutcracker Dec. 16—18 in Janesville.
Photo provided
Teagan Bailey plays Clara in The Nutcracker. The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra and StageWorks Projects will perform the holiday program Dec. 16—18 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
JANESVILLE- Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will once again partner with StageWorks Projects Inc. to bring The Nutcracker to the Rock County community at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.
“Last year, I remember realizing that this production of The Nutcracker was special,” said Robert Tomaro, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director, in the BJSO release. “It hit me the first time that the orchestra and the dancers were on stage together during our tech rehearsal. The only thing that remained up in the air was how many people would show up. I should have expected that we wouldn’t be disappointed. Our four shows sold out and we received countless rave reviews.”
The stage will have both the orchestra and dancers interacting throughout. According to the BJSO release, composer of The Nutcracker Suite, Pyotr Ilyiich Tchaikovsky, gained popularity for his melodies, harmonies and orchestration which evoke a response from audiences. Multiple soloists will wear tutus handmade by Bolshoi Ballet customers in Moscow. Other costumes for the “Party Girls” were made with real velvet and satin.
“The fact we are here preparing this show again for 2022 is all that I could have hoped for,” said Britton Dorcey, Nutcracker Ballet co-director, in the release. “I have so many memories tied to The Nutcracker Ballet. Memories from being in the audience to being on stage, choreographing and directing. We’re sharing our talents to help new performers, choreographers and audiences make their own memories with The Nutcracker.”
Coleen Kehl, StageWorks Projects Inc. executive and artistic director and Nutcracker Ballet co-director, said this year’s performance brings back favorites from last year’s performance with some new additions.
“I’ve seen families make The Nutcracker a tradition with StageWorks Projects for 30 years,” Kehl said in the release. “With all of those productions, not one of them is the same. It is the gorgeous nature of the arts. Each performer infuses a bit of themselves to add a nuance that complements the original work. This year’s cast allowed us to add roles the audience didn’t see last year and elevate a few pieces they did.”
Tickets can be purchased online and in person through JPAC at janesvillepac.org. Opening night is Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at JPAC. Other shows are Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.