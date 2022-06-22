Pools, restaurants and even campgrounds are struggling with staff shortages as young people don’t seem to be applying for summer jobs.
“The number of students seeking jobs has declined in recent years,” said Sarah Lock, City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications. “We were already noticing a decline pre-COVID-19, but the trend was exasperated by the pandemic.”
This labor shortage has hit Wisconsin hard, but it is not the only state affected. The Associated Press reports one-third of the public swimming pools in the United States are experiencing a youth labor shortage.
“There are three main factors when it comes to the trend of teens filling less summer job positions,” said Susan Quam, Executive Vice President at Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “The first is that there are just less teens than there used to be now, because people are having less kids.”
From 2010 to 2020, the youth population in Wisconsin decreased 4.3%, according to U.S. Census data.
“Some parents don’t want their kids to work during the summer as much as they used to and this notion has only increased with the pandemic, “ Quam noted. “The other reason is that teens are too busy with sports to work a normal schedule.”
Restaurants and municipalities have been more flexible to work around teens schedules, but there is only so much they can do, Quam stressed.
“In 2017 the Wisconsin Act 153, allowed 15-year-olds to work as lifeguards in the state of Wisconsin,” Quam said. “This was done to help combat this trend that started 10 years ago.”
The City of Beloit, like many other communities, had faced difficulties filling summer job roles.
“The biggest impact on our city services is the programming offered through our Parks and Recreation Division,” Lock noted. “The seasonal labor shortage has impacted everything from lifeguards to cashiers and from camp counselors to mowers and park maintenance.”
Krueger Municipal Pool in Beloit was scheduled to open on June 11, but the opening has been postponed mainly due to a shortage of lifeguards and other staff.
There have been other youth worker positions the City of Beloit has not been able to fill in other areas due to fewer young people applying.
“We have received significantly fewer applications this year,” Lock said. “We had 89 applications for seasonal positions so far this year, which is 44% less than the 160 applications we received in 2019, which is our last summer pre-COVID-19.”
The Beloit swimming pool is not alone with Janesville facing similar challenges.
The Rockport Pool in Janesville moved to posting hours of operation daily and are subject to change based on the number of lifeguards that are on staff.
A updated list can be found on the website at www.janesvillewi.gov/departments-services/neighborhood-and-community-services/recreation-division/aquatics/rockport-pool.
For example, the pool had to open later than previously planned due to not having enough staff. The pool opened from 3:30—7 p.m., rather than the previously scheduled hours of 12:30—7 p.m.
July hours for the Rockport pool are not posted or available at this time.
As of the time this article was written, Rockport will be operational:
- June 23—12:30—5 p.m.
- June 26—Opens at noon
- June 28—12:30—5 p.m.
- June 30—12:30—5 p.m.
Palmer park also does not have a consistent weekly schedule with rotating days. The Palmer pool will be open from noon-7 p.m. June 24, 25, 27 and 29.
These hours and days are subject to change. It is recommended to check their website for the most current schedule. July hours of operation are still to be determined.
Shelley Slapak, Janesville recreation director, explained that the staff hope people understand that like other municipalities they are having challenges recruiting lifeguards.
Lock and the City of Beloit argue that there are plenty of reasons youth should apply for summer jobs, other than for the pay.
“Seasonal positions in our Parks and Recreation Division offer so much more than a paycheck from a summer job,” Lock noted. “Students and young workers can gain valuable skills that will help prepare them for future careers.”
Interested parties can find applications below:
Beloit Public Pool: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/beloitwi
Palmer & Rockport: www.janesvillewi.gov/jobs.