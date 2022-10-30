BELOIT- Over a dozen schools were targeted by false active shooter reports on Oct. 20, including schools in Beloit and Janesville.
“On Thursday morning we received reports from Rock County Dispatch that there were multiple ‘Swatting’ attempts made in southeastern Wisconsin towards school districts,” said Todd Kleisner, Deputy Chief with the Janesville Police Department. “Beloit and Janesville police departments both received phone calls with the same voice from two separate numbers, describing the same active shooter threat at different schools.”
Swatting is the practice of making false emergency calls in order to to draw a response from a SWAT team to a location where there is no actual threat.
Beloit and Janesville both have school resource officers within schools in their respective districts.
“We were able to verify that no danger was present at Beloit Memorial High School through our school resource officer and the school district itself,” said Lieutenant David Elrod of the Beloit Police Department. “Prior to receiving the call we heard from Rock County dispatch that similar calls were being made throughout the state.”
After verifying the situation no additional officers were sent to the school, Elrod said.
Janesville started to receive emails from Rock County Dispatch at 10 a.m. that false reports were being made in southeastern Wisconsin, according to Kleisner.
“At 11 a.m. we received a call that multiple students were shot at Craig High School and then at 11:09 we saw on Rock County Dispatch that Beloit police received a similar call that was aimed at Beloit Memorial High School,” Kleisner said.
It is protocol in the Janesville Police Department to call on all available officers and reach out to surrounding departments in an active shooter situation, Kleisner said.
“With the knowledge that the report could have been false, we still sent shift officers to the school and we double checked school grounds for any threat,” Kleisner said. “The school day was not interrupted from my knowledge.”
The Janesville Police Department has since closed the case due to a number of circumstances.
“We believe that the calls have originated overseas and as a department we don’t have the resources to track down the culprits,” Kleisner said. “I believe the FBI might still be working on the case, but as a department we have closed the case. We would like to see the guilty party punished to the full extent of the law.”
The calls at first didn’t seem that they were from outside of the country and had local phone number identifications.
“Both the Janesville and Beloit false calls were made from different numbers and had local phone numbers attached to them,” Kleisner said. “Even though the phone numbers were different, it was the same voice behind it with similar details. People have the technology to mask the true identity and location of a phone call.”
Other police departments that were not affected commented on the situation and commented on how they have dealt with swatting in the past.
“We have dealt with false active threat situations before,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman. “The chance of the active threat call being false does not affect our response. We would treat it as an active threat until we could verify otherwise.”
Kleisner agrees with this sentiment and believes that the risk is too when it comes to the safety of students and school staff.
“Not responding to a threat or call, on the chance the call would be fake would be lunacy,” Kleisner said. “We have an obligation to ensure the safety of all members of the public and these situations need to be addressed quickly “
Swatting has been a relatively new trend and the legal system has made it a serious offense.
“Making a false 911 call is a class 4 felony and punishable by up to three years in prison and/or a fine up to $25,000,” Truman said. “If three years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine isn’t a serious deterrent, I don’t know what is. It is taken very seriously because we could be taking up valuable resources that’s needed for another actual emergency.”