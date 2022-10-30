Beloit Memorial High School
Beloit Police Department received a false active shooter call regarding Beloit Memorial High School on Oct. 20. 

BELOIT- Over a dozen schools were targeted by false active shooter reports on Oct. 20, including schools in Beloit and Janesville.

“On Thursday morning we received reports from Rock County Dispatch that there were multiple ‘Swatting’ attempts made in southeastern Wisconsin towards school districts,” said Todd Kleisner, Deputy Chief with the Janesville Police Department. “Beloit and Janesville police departments both received phone calls with the same voice from two separate numbers, describing the same active shooter threat at different schools.”