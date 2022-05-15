The weather is heating up and area pools and beaches are ready to offer some cool relief in coming weeks when they open.
The Krueger Pool at 1700 Hackett St., Beloit will be operational for the 2022 season with an opening date scheduled for June 11. The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department has not yet determined hours of operation or if any restrictions will be in place, as they were during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All the swimming facilities in the area will follow COVID-19 protocols established by state and local health officials.
Walt Williamson Swimming Pool in Rockton is set to open on May 28. It will be $7 to get in each day and the pool offers season passes for families and individuals.
“We are back to normal operating schedule, after the pandemic,” Don Self, Pool Manager for Walt Williamson Swimming Pool.
“We have an upgraded locker room and have redone the outside of the facility,” Self noted. “When people come out to the pool they will notice a difference.”
“We have a fully staffed lifeguard team going into the summer,” Self said. “People can currently buy discounted season passes at City Hall through the month of May.”
Janesville pools, Rockport Pool and Palmer Pool, have some challenges this year that might affect operating hours and opening days.
Shelley Slapak, Janesville recreation director, said opening dates are dependent on a variety of factors.
“As we continue to train and certify additional staff, and continue to receive applications and interview prospective lifeguard candidates, we will have a better feel for our June schedule,” Slapak said.
“We hope that the public is aware that we are experiencing challenges recruiting lifeguards for our aquatic facilities,” Slapak said.
Lifeguard candidates age 15 and older can apply for positions at the webside at www.janesvillewi.gov/jobs.
“We are hoping to release our final June pool schedule, which will include rotating days open between Rockport and Palmer by Monday, May 23,” Slapak noted. “As June progresses and we are able to get more staff certified and/or trained we will look to expand days and hours open.”
Rockport Pool is expected to open on June 11. Rockport includes a baby pool, main pool and diving boards for an entry fee of $4.
Lions Beach in Janesville is expected to open on May 28. It is important to be aware there will be no lifeguard on duty. It will be open 11 a.m.—6 p.m. every day.
Palmer Park Wading Pool is expected to open June 4. Palmer Park Wading Pool offers a variety of activities throughout the summer.
This includes Rubber Duck Wednesdays which are offered after the 3 p.m. break.
The staff will release dozens on rubber ducks in the pool and if someone finds one with a star on the bottom they win a prize.
Palmer Park partnered with Hedberg Public Library staff to have two reading events at the pool.
They first event is Splish Splash: A Safety First Storytime running on Monday starting June 18 and August 15. The second ons is Better Together A Multicultural Storytime select Thursdays starting July 14.
Rene Bue and Megan Fisher from the library will be hosting the event.
“We have worked with Palmer before but this is our first event since the pandemic,” Bue said. “We had great participation in the past at the story time events.”