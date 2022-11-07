Beloit Patrol Officer Blaine Oxenrider hands a flag to Korean War Veteran Richard Gerhard at the Flags of Honor Veterans Day Tribute held in 2019 at Culver’s. Although there will be no ceremony at Culver’s this year, the restaurant is donating a portion of its sales to VetsRoll on Veterans Day.
Flags fly in honor of Veterans Day at the Mead Allen VFW Post 2306, in Beloit. Several ceremonies and events are planned in the area to honor veterans on Veterans Day.
BELOIT- There are a variety of ceremonies happening throughout the Stateline Area on Veterans Day to honor the fallen and retired veterans on Nov. 11.
In Beloit, Grinnell Hall Senior Center is partnering with the City of Beloit to host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the senior center at 631 Bluff St. Light refreshments will be available following the ceremony.
Junior ROTC members from Beloit Memorial High School will be posting the colors and the Goldenaires Choir will perform patriotic songs.
David Wood, U.S. Navy Vietnam Combat Veteran, and Kevin Manhart, retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant, will give presentations at the ceremony. Steven Erkel, pastor from United Church of Beloit, will offer a prayer for the veterans and Taps will be played by Jon Condon.
Culver’s Restaurant in Beloit will be donating 11% its sales on Nov. 11 to VetsRoll, according to Josh Lock, first assistant manager of Culver’s restaurant in Beloit.
In Janesville, the Janesville Patriotic Society is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at Traxler Park at 600 N. Main St. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Plaza section of the park and refreshments will be available starting at 9 a.m. at the Warming House.
“Anyone is welcome to come grab a coffee and doughnut,” said Tom Stehura, President of the Janesville Patriotic Society. “We invite the veterans, family, friends and the community out to honor veterans on that day.”
Students from the St. Mary Elementary School and The Badger Chordhawks Chorus will be performing throughout the ceremony.
Three students from the elementary school will recite the “The Pledge of Allegiance,” while the Chordhawks will sing the national anthem to begin the ceremony.
Five students from St. Mary Elementary School will present an essay they wrote describing what a veteran means to them.
“We have invited all surrounding VFW posts, veteran programs and American Legions to participate in the ceremony,” Stehura said. “VFW Post 1621 will be performing the 21 gun salute.”
If it is raining, the ceremony will be moved to the Warming House in Traxler Park.
In Edgerton, VFW Post 2708 will be hosting a ceremony at Central Park near the veterans memorial. The event will begin at 10:45 a.m. at 312 N Main St.
“We will have a few speakers honoring veterans and we welcome anyone from the community to attend,” said Samuel Wilcox, Quartermaster with Post 2708.
In Roscoe, the VFW Post 2955 will be having a Veterans Day dinner from 4—7:30 p.m. at 11385 2nd St.
“We will be serving a turkey dinner with all the fixings,” said Katie Richardson, bartender with VFW Post 2955. “The auxiliary is sponsoring this event and all veterans will be able to eat free.”
The public is invited as well to the dinner. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
In Rockton, The American Legion Post 332 will be hosting their own free Veterans Day Dinner at 221 W Main St., according to Keith West, bar manager at Post 332.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.