BELOIT- There are a variety of ceremonies happening throughout the Stateline Area on Veterans Day to honor the fallen and retired veterans on Nov. 11.

In Beloit, Grinnell Hall Senior Center is partnering with the City of Beloit to host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the senior center at 631 Bluff St. Light refreshments will be available following the ceremony.

