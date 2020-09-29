BELOIT—Beloit and Janesville fire departments soon could share personnel for training activities, with more coordination possible in the future, according to Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease.
Pease told the Beloit Police and Fire Commission on Monday that he plans to meet Janesville fire command staff to discuss sharing a training officer to coordinate trainings for both departments.
“We have a lot of exciting things that we are exploring and want to make happen,” Pease told commissioners.
The meeting is part of an ongoing series of conversations with Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, Pease said. This builds off of an agreement signed in January for using automatic vehicle locator technology (AVL) for dispatching, something that essentially removed borders to Rock County communities as the closest department responds to any given emergency call.
“We are working together and responding in common,” Pease said. “It will only make sense that we are all working from the same playbook. Sharing a training officer will ensure the same training is occurring at all participating departments. Since we are working together we should train together and this will ensure the same expectations operationally.”
Pease said the goal of the potential cooperation was to eventually expand shared services between Janesville and Beloit to share medical officers, hazardous material officers, while sharing the water rescue team or a combination of water rescue, technical rescue and fire investigators.
“The sharing of resources is fiscally a better solution than each community trying to fund all the resources needed to run a special teams operation by themselves,” Pease said. “Operationally it will be better for the community with quicker response times and more efficient execution of these resources, and it is safer for the first responders.”