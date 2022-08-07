BELOIT/JANESVILLE- On a sticky and humid Saturday morning, hundreds of families flocked to the farmers markets in downtown Janesville and downtown Beloit despite the beating sun.
And despite many local farmers expressing their disappointment with a slow start to the growing season, the local producers brought their best crops for local customers.
The Downtown Beloit Farmers Market is open every Saturday until the end of October in Downtown Beloit on State Street and Grand Avenue from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Susan Wright of Wright Way Farm has been coming to the market since 2006 with her husband, Denny, who got her into the world of farming and gardening. At the Wright Way Farm booth you can see a large variety of green beans, assorted cherry tomatoes, yellow, red and white potatoes, garlic, zucchini and more.
“Things are behind because of the cool and wet spring,” Wright said. “We had cantaloupe earlier and we sold that out. Hopefully we will have large cherries next week. Everything is about two weekends behind the curve.”
Crops like cherry tomatoes and melons are popular at the Beloit Farmers Market, but have been hard to come by this summer. When Wright Way Farm goes to other markets, they have different favorites depending on location. Near Chicago, the best-sellers for them are onions, potatoes and garlic. The Wright also goes to farmers markets in Rockford, Illinois and Kenosha, Wisconsin during the year.
“When he (her husband, Denny), was a kid he took over the family garden,” Wright said. “Then when we lived in Janesville, he turned our city lot into a garden. Then we moved up there and bought 38 acres and expanded from our house.”
Pader Thao’s grandfather has been coming to the market for many years with his fresh produce, but when he fell ill his granddaughter, Pader, and son, Saoma, stepped in to take on the Beloit Farmers Market this year and represent Thao’s Farm.
The booth has a variety of colors with rhubarb, beets, leeks, sweet onions, red onions, green bell peppers, red potatoes, zucchini and more.
“It’s been really slow this year,” Thao said on how the crops have been growing. “We had about two frosts in the spring. We have a lot of sweet peppers that we planted and they’re really popular, but they’re not growing at all.”
Though they had a good variety of produce at the market Saturday, all of the crops came in very late, but luckily many came in.
Thao has found that the radishes are the booth’s best selling item and that many people enjoy their hand-peeled onion that shows their bright purple color. This year they’re also selling flower bouquets, which include blue global thistles that are very popular this summer.
The Janesville Farmers Market includes many local farmers who grow organic crops from sweet corn, to large onions, beef, tomatoes, peppers and more. The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. until October at the Town Square in downtown Janesville.
Nathan Crawford of Crawford Farms specializes in two items at the market - sweet corn and homemade soap. The Crawford family has been farming for 50 years and for the last 10 years Nathan Crawford has taken over the business. Crawford Farms of Janesville has been participating at the market for the last five years.
“It’s been a slow start (for the growing season),” Crawford said. “We had a lot of stuff coming together at the same time. It was a terrible beginning, but it’s great now.”
This is his third week at the market this summer and his first summer selling homemade soap, which he learned how to make from a retired Janesville Farmers Market vendor.
“I do that (make soap) in the wintertime when I’m not doing anything farming,” Crawford said. “It takes a month or so. Then it's ready for summer. It’s just something fun and different.”
Randy Redford from Redford Farm specializes in onions at the farmers market. Specifically at their booth are three types of onions - Texas 10-15, Ring Master and Red River.
“I’m third generation. My grandfather used to sell at the Madison Farmers Market,” Redford said. “We raised 100,000 (onions) back in the day and we only put in about 3,000 now.”
Redford, like Crawford, said he was limited in what he could bring to the market since it was a more difficult growing season. The mild and sweet “Texas 10-15” is a clear favorite for market shoppers.
“They’re the Texas answer to the Georgia Vidalia (another popular onion),” Redford said. “10-15 stands for their harvest date which is October 15. That’s where it comes from.”