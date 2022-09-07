Central Christian Church is planning to host Family Fun Fest activities in Beloit and Janesville on Sunday. The church has hosted similar family events in the past, but this is the first year it has hosted the Family Fun event at its churches in Beloit and Janesville.
BELOIT—Free food, games and activities will be offered to celebrate the end of summer in both Beloit and Janesville this weekend.
Central Christian Church is hosting a Family Fun Fest at its locations in Beloit and Janesville from noon—3 p.m. on Sunday.
Family Fun Fest is a family oriented free event that will be hosted for the first time by Central Christian Church. This is one of the church’s first major events since the pandemic hit and church officials hope to make it an annual event.
“We knew that families are always looking for something to do with their kids that’s safe and fun and free, so we came up with this event,” said Erik Henry, Executive Pastor at Central Christian Church in Beloit. “The entirety of this event is absolutely free. We won’t be asking anything of those who come.”
The Central Christian Church has hosted similar events in the past, but this is the first year Family Fun Fest will occur.
“We had something called Crazy before the pandemic, but this is our first major event since we’ve been back,” Henry recalled. “It’s good food, fun people, exciting games and kids running around having the time of their lives.”
This free event will include bounce houses, glitter tattoos, a giant water slide and a dunk tank for children to enjoy in the hot summer sun.
The church will be hosting open volleyball and 9 square games that will be going on throughout the event.
There will be two food choices for people to enjoy, free of charge.
“The first will be pulled barbecue pork with homemade mac and cheese and coleslaw,” Henry said. “The other will be provided by Iglesia Centrale Cristiana, our Spanish speaking congregation, who will be bringing the tacos.”
Culvers of Beloit will be providing frozen custard for dessert at no charge for visitors.
Central Christian Church in Beloit is at 2460 Milwaukee Road. The Janesville celebration will be at the church at 4224 Whilden Court.
“In case of rain, we will move everything inside, but we won’t postpone or cancel,” Henry said.” “Our Janesville campus is part of our church, and the events will be very similar. Bounce houses, water slides, free food and games will all be included at both.”
The church is looking towards the future and is planning more events.
“We will be hosting Treat Street on Oct. 29 and 30,” Henry explained. “Our Halloween event will occur during our weekend services.”