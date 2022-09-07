Family Fun Fest

Central Christian Church is planning to host Family Fun Fest activities in Beloit and Janesville on Sunday. The church has hosted similar family events in the past, but this is the first year it has hosted the Family Fun event at its churches in Beloit and Janesville.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—Free food, games and activities will be offered to celebrate the end of summer in both Beloit and Janesville this weekend.

Central Christian Church is hosting a Family Fun Fest at its locations in Beloit and Janesville from noon—3 p.m. on Sunday.

