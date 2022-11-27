Steve Herrera Beloit police officer
Steve Herrera gets into his squad car on Wednesday morning. He joined the Beloit Police Department in June and previously worked at the Dane County Sherriff’s Office. Herrera has been serving as a police officer since 2019.

BELOIT- More than half of the officers on the Beloit Police Department have less than five years of experience, and Beloit is not alone. Many Stateline Area police departments have noticed a growing percentage of less experienced officers among their ranks.

“Sixty percent of our officers have less than five years of experience,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “We currently have 69 officers on staff.”