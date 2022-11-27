Steve Herrera gets into his squad car on Wednesday morning. He joined the Beloit Police Department in June and previously worked at the Dane County Sherriff’s Office. Herrera has been serving as a police officer since 2019.
BELOIT- More than half of the officers on the Beloit Police Department have less than five years of experience, and Beloit is not alone. Many Stateline Area police departments have noticed a growing percentage of less experienced officers among their ranks.
“Sixty percent of our officers have less than five years of experience,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “We currently have 69 officers on staff.”
Sayles said there was a hiring surge in the 1990s and now those officers are approaching retirement age.
“Most officers usually are on the job for 20 to 25 years before retiring,” Sayles said.
When Sayles makes up the shift schedule every week he wants to ensure a diverse team is on duty to be able to address the needs of the community.
“The newer officers bring their own diversity to the table and provide ideas that we never thought of before,” Sayles explained. “The younger community members who are still in high school or are young adults can relate more to officers who are new to the department.”
The New York Times reported that, according to a survey of 200 police departments across the nation, police officer retirements were up 45% and resignations were up 18% between April 2020 and April 2021.
Some officials point to the COVID-19 pandemic as a contributing factor to increased retirements and resignations. Also, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in May of 2020 during his arrest in Minneapolis, there have been increased scrutiny of police and increased public protests calling for police reforms.
The Rockton Police Department currently has seven officers who have less than 10 years experience and seven officers who have 15 years or more of experience.
“I believe our department works very well together with veteran officers and newer officers working side by side whether on patrol or in a task related function,” said Rockton Police Chief Matt Hollinger. “Many of us have different backgrounds and experiences in life in which we continue to appreciate and learn from each other.”
The Rockton department currently is hiring officers and needs to have 16 active officers to be considered fully staffed. Rockton is not alone in hiring less experienced officers.
“Here at the Town of Beloit Police Department we are beginning to see this trend,” Town of Beloit Police Chief Bryan Hasse said. “Our patrol officers, in general, are younger with less experience, yet our patrol sergeants and administrative staff are older and have more experience. Currently, approximately 70% of our patrol officers have five or less years of experience.”
The Janesville Police Department is starting to feel the impact of this trend as well.
“We have 53 officers who have less than 10 years of experience,” Janesville Police Chief David J. Moore said. “It is about right down the middle with half of our officers having more than 10 years of experience and half who have less.”
Moore thinks there are three main challenges relating to the new trend in law enforcement.
“One main concern is to be able to train our values and beliefs and instill them upon the newer officers,” Moore said. “Our values are to always treat citizens with fairness and respect, care for the community and care for their fellow officers.”
Even though it might be easier to train skills compared to values, Moore still put an emphasis on making values a priority.
The second concern is how the officers with less experience will handle rapidly changing situations.
“The thing that keeps me up at night is the officers who have less than three years of experience and how they might handle situations when they are working late nights and might run into rapidly changing situations,” Moore said. “In order to cure this we train our officers in numerous realistic scenarios to hone their problem-solving skills.”
Besides the training and concerns, Moore believes that the new faces at the department can make an improvement to the department.
“The newer officers bring a lot of excitement to the department and they are very motivated to serve their community,” Moore said. “Police officers want a job with a sense of purpose and we provide that.”