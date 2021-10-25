The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Beloit and Janesville over the last week rose slightly compared to the previous week, according to data published Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Between Monday, Oct. 18 and Monday, Oct. 25, Beloit and Janesville combined to report 188 new cases, up from 149 reported the week of Oct. 11, but down from 330 reported the week of Oct. 4, health department data shows.
In Beloit, 76 new cases were reported since Oct. 18, bringing the citywide total to 6,552 cases as 6,226 people have recovered and 30,542 negative tests have been recorded. Since last week 114 new recoveries and 467 new negative tests were reported.
Beloit has a mortality rate of 1.34% and the two leading age groups for current cases are those between 15 and 24, and 25 and 34, accounting for 34% of the city’s overall case total, health department data shows.
In Janesville, 112 new cases were reported since Oct. 18, pushing the citywide total to 8,394 cases as 8,004 people have recovered and 44,924 negative tests have been recorded. Since last week, 141 additional recoveries were reported along with 401 negative tests.
Janesville has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 0.97% and the two leading groups for cases in the city are those ages 15 to 24 (17%) and 25 to 34 (18%).
In terms of vaccinations, Janesville’s completed vaccination rate of 56.4% is 15.2% higher than Beloit’s completed vaccination rate of 41.2%, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Outlying Rock County municipalities reported the following since Oct. 18: 7 new cases in Clinton (552 total), 12 new cases in Edgerton (1,225 total), Evansville reported 13 new cases (952 total), Milton reported 23 new cases (1,216 total) and unincorporated Rock County reported 15 new cases (797 total).
Since Oct. 22, Rock County has reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 19,672 cases and 216 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.
Countywide, Rock County has a first-dose vaccination rate of 56.8% of all residents and a completed vaccination rate of 53.9%. That figure rises slightly when ineligible groups are removed from the overall total, which brings the county’s eligible vaccinated rate to 65.1% first doses and 64.8% of eligible residents completing vaccination, DHS and health department data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,822 new cases have been reported in the last seven days and 13 additional deaths have been reported. The state has a test positivity rate of 7.3% as 57.6% of all residents have one vaccine dose and 54.9% of residents completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, public health officials announced over the last seven days, 168 cases per 100,000 residents with a test positivity rate of 4.4%. A total of 46.8% of all county residents are fully vaccinated.
Illinois reported 1,565 new cases on Monday. Over the last seven days, 15,131 new cases have been reported with a test positivity rate below 3% along with 217 deaths. A total of 63.5% of residents in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Across the United States, 76.6% of people 12 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website.
There have been 45,316,210 COVID-19 cases in the nation and 733,834 deaths due to the virus.