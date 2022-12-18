Chill coming for holidays

Here is a run down of the weather forecast for Beloit from Dec. 19 to 31, according to data from AccuWeather.

Monday, Dec. 19 is forecast to record a high temperature of 29 and a low of 19. It will be cloudy with a couple of snow showers. Dec. 19 is also the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah. This year, Hanukkah is observed from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 will see a low of 5 degrees and a high of 25. The day is forecast to be “bitterly cold.”

Wednesday, Dec. 21 will be a low of 13 and a high of 19. The day is set to be bitterly cold and is the official first day of the winter season.

Thursday, Dec. 22 will see a high of 18 and a low of 6. The day is forecast to be cloudy, frigid, and have a little snow.

Friday, Dec. 23 is set to have a high of around 10 degrees and a low of 4 below zero, and is expected to be both cloudy and bitterly cold.

Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) will see a high of 8 and a low of 7 below zero with windy conditions.

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) will see a high of 13 and a low of 3, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday, Dec. 26 will see a slight warmup with highs around 22 degrees and and a low of around 12 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 will see a high temperature of around 27 and lows around 22 under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 will have a high of around 36 degrees and a low of around 33 under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, Dec. 29 will see a high temperature of around 39 degrees and a low of around 30. Some rain or snow is possible.

Friday, Dec. 30 will be a high of around 39 degrees and a low of around 30 with rain or snow likely.

Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) will have a high of around 39 degrees and a low of around 28. Rain or snow is likely.