Gas prices have been dropping in the last few weeks, as is shown in this photo of a Mobil station on Milwaukee Road in Beloit on Sunday shows. Holiday travelers will be treated to lower fuel prices, but they also will have to deal with near single-digit temperatures for Christmas.
Rock County residents planning to hit the holiday road will be greeted to lower gas prices than a year ago, but they should bundle up as temperatures will be near single digits on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Average prices for a gallon of regular gas is $2.730 in Rock County, according to the Wisconsin AAA website. That compares to $2.772 as the statewide average price. The average Wisconsin price a year ago was $2.997, according to the website. The highest Wisconsin average price was $4.923 reached on June 12, 2022.
Around 2.2 million Wisconsin residents will travel over 50 miles away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, according to AAA (The Auto Club Group). This is an increase of around 72,000 travelers from last year.
According to AAA, around 112.7 million Americans are expected to travel during the upcoming holiday season. This is an increase of 3.6 million individuals compared to 2021.
AAA also reports 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In Wisconsin, over 2 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip.
In the Janesville-Beloit area, the average price for a gallon of gas as of Sunday was $2.730 for regular; $3.183 for mid-grade; $3.540 for premium and $4.081 for diesel, according to AAA as of Dec. 13.
The week ago average was: $2.833 for regular; $3.294 for mid-grade; $3.625 for premium; and $4.184 for diesel. The month ago average was: $3.344 for regular; $3.790 for mid-grade; $4.179 for premium; and $4.049 for diesel.
Another AAA report shows that unsafe driving behavior increased between 2020 and 2021. A new AAA study showed an increase in unsafe driving including speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving and impaired driving due to cannabis or alcohol use.
AAA also reports that there was an increase of nearly 24% of drivers who “admitted to getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol so much they felt they were over the legal limit.”
The report also said that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes in 2021. This is a 10.5% increase from 38,824 fatalities in 2020.
Area law enforcement agencies usually have enhanced patrols during the holiday season. Officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers and those violating traffic safety laws. Law enforcement officers also will be on the lookout for motorists who may have vehicle problems and render assistance since temperatures are forecast to turn bitterly cold during the holidays.