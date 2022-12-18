Holiday fuel prices
Gas prices have been dropping in the last few weeks, as is shown in this photo of a Mobil station on Milwaukee Road in Beloit on Sunday shows. Holiday travelers will be treated to lower fuel prices, but they also will have to deal with near single-digit temperatures for Christmas.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

Rock County residents planning to hit the holiday road will be greeted to lower gas prices than a year ago, but they should bundle up as temperatures will be near single digits on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Average prices for a gallon of regular gas is $2.730 in Rock County, according to the Wisconsin AAA website. That compares to $2.772 as the statewide average price. The average Wisconsin price a year ago was $2.997, according to the website. The highest Wisconsin average price was $4.923 reached on June 12, 2022.