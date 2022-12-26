Winter Weather New York

In this drone image, snow blankets a neighborhood, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Cheektowaga, N.Y. Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.

After a holiday weekend of snow and bone-chilling cold, Stateline Area residents will be treated to a bit of a warm-up prior to the new year.

By Thursday, temperatures could reach about 50 degrees and the rest of the week will remain above freezing, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois area.