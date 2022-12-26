In this drone image, snow blankets a neighborhood, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Cheektowaga, N.Y. Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
After a holiday weekend of snow and bone-chilling cold, Stateline Area residents will be treated to a bit of a warm-up prior to the new year.
By Thursday, temperatures could reach about 50 degrees and the rest of the week will remain above freezing, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois area.
The outlook is quite a change from the last few days that saw temperatures drop below zero with wind-chill readings plunging to 30 and 40 degrees below zero. High winds caused blowing snow and drifting in areas Friday and Saturday, making travel hazardous.
Snow removal efforts seemed to go well in Beloit as the snow emergency which was to stay in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday was cancelled as of 11 a.m. Friday, allowing residents to park vehicles on the streets again.
About 50 deaths across the United States have been blamed on snow storms and severe cold conditions. About 27 of those deaths were in the western New York region where over 40 inches of snow fell last week.
The Stateline Area was much luckier in the snowfall department with only 1 to 3 inches of snow recorded.
Today will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 20s and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night will be cold and mostly cloudy with lows around 19 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph.
Wednesday will bring highs in the upper 30s and south winds at 15 to 20 mph. Lows Wednesday night will be in the lower 30s.
Thursday will see a dramatic warmup with highs around 50 and lows Thursday night in the upper 30s. There is a 30% chance of light rain.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of light rain and highs in the mid 40s. Friday night lows will be in the mid 30s with a 50% chance of light rain.
High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 40s with a 60% chance of rain. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid 30s with a 50% chance of rain.
On New Year’s Day, highs will be in the lower 40s. There is a 20% chance of rain in the morning. Lows Sunday night will be in the mid 30s.