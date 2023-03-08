BDN_201229_DPW
Beloit Department of Public Works (DPW) staff load a snowplow truck with salt  in preparation for a predicted snow storm in this file photo. The Stateline Area is bracing for another snowstorm with snow accumulation expected to be around 6 to 8 inches on Thursday. 

 BDN file photo

There's an old saying about March that says if it comes in like a lion, it goes out like a lamb. Well, it seems the lion will likely roar in the Stateline Area Thursday, with snow accumulation of up to 8 inches by the evening.

A Winter Storm Watch in in effect from around 3 p.m. Thursday to about 9 a.m. Friday for all of Southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service is warning of possible low visibility, patches of drifting snow and heavy accumulation at times.

