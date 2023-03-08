Beloit Department of Public Works (DPW) staff load a snowplow truck with salt in preparation for a predicted snow storm in this file photo. The Stateline Area is bracing for another snowstorm with snow accumulation expected to be around 6 to 8 inches on Thursday.
There's an old saying about March that says if it comes in like a lion, it goes out like a lamb. Well, it seems the lion will likely roar in the Stateline Area Thursday, with snow accumulation of up to 8 inches by the evening.
A Winter Storm Watch in in effect from around 3 p.m. Thursday to about 9 a.m. Friday for all of Southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service is warning of possible low visibility, patches of drifting snow and heavy accumulation at times.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Beloit/Janesville area calls for snow to start falling in the afternoon Thursday with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with east winds at 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Snow will continue Thursday night with patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation could be 5 to 6 inches. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s with northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow is near 100%.
There is a 50% chance of snow on Friday, with patchy blowing snow in the morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Friday night will be colder with low temperatures around 19.
Saturday high temperatures will be in the mid 30s and there is a 50% chance of snow Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s.
There is a 40% chance of snow Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. There is a 30% chance of snow Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s.
There is a 20% chance of snow Monday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Low temperatures Monday night will be around 17.
High temperatures Tuesday will be in the lower 30s. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be around 18 degrees.
The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday. No vehicles are to be parked on city streets during this time.
The City of Janesville has declared a snow emergency which will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday. All vehicles are not to be parked on city streets during this time.
South Beloit officials also said they most likely will make an announcement Thursday if there will be a snow emergency.
Officials from the School District of Beloit also said they are monitoring weather conditions, but as of Wednesday afternoon, no decision was made concerning canceling classes or other school activities.