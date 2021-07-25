BELOIT—What began with a promise to Byron Matthews’ mother has continued to grow into a local success story that is all about family.
Beloit residents Byron Sr. and Cristy Matthews, both 43, are set to open their fourth Beloit business after first embarking on their expanding business venture only a year ago. They have called Beloit home for 15 years and counting.
“Beloit is the place to be right now,” said Byron Matthews Sr. “It’s steady growing. It’s a really great place. We’re happy to be here for the long haul.”
The couple owns Matthews Family Trucking, clothing store B & C Fritz, and the B & C Hand Car Wash.
The car wash at 2250 Prairie Ave. had a grand opening event Friday, just down the street from the Matthews’ clothing store.
Additionally, the Matthews family is opening their brand new B & C Sports Bar at the end of August at 1414 Cranston Road. The Beloit City Council recently approved a liquor license for the business.
And the network of expanding family businesses has all hands on deck.
- Their son, Byron Jr., 22, and Cristy’s brother Corey Watts help manage the B & C Fitz store. Their daughter Myah, 15, and adopted son Derron, 14, also work at the store.
- Cristy’s father, Johnny Pittman, runs the car wash alongside Byron Sr.’s cousin Lamar Parker.
- Byron Sr. manages the trucking business, with his sister-in-law Charlotte Watts in charge of human resources. He has been driving trucks for about 16 years.
- Cristy and Byron Sr.’s eldest daughter Ambrianna, 23, will soon move home from Minneapolis to help run the sports bar with her mother.
What’s more Cristy and Byron Sr.’s 2-year-old grandson and “future boss” Kyrie is featured on the car wash signs, to symbolize that the family is building a solid future for their next generation.
The business venture all started a few years back when Byron Sr.’s mother, Daisy Nelson, fell ill and required at-home care in her final years, with lots of help from Cristy and her own mother, Sarah Pittman.
Before his mom passed, Byron Sr. said he promised her that he would start his own family business and continue to make her proud.
So he began saving money while working as a truck driver in the area. After a couple of years, he had earned enough money to purchase his own semi-trailer and launch his own operation about a year ago.
It was a tension filled decision to take that leap, Cristy said, but they are glad they made the choice to become business owners.
Six months later, the Matthews family then opened the clothing store as a second business, and things have kept growing from there over time.
Byron Sr. said as Beloit continues to see major business growth and the upcoming construction of a brand new casino and resort, he aims to set himself up in the best possible position to grow as an entrepreneur.
“I wanted to be established on every end,” he said. “It feels good to have family here. They know they have a job. If everything goes according to plan, it will be greater later.”
Matthews Family Trucking recently bought land in the Gateway Business Park, with plans to have Klobucar Construction put up a building in a booming business district with nearby giants such as Amazon.
Byron Sr. said he is hoping to add between 30 and 100 new jobs in Beloit in the coming months. Their businesses currently employ 30 people.
“It’s all of Beloit working together,” he said. “If we all pull together and start working together, it will alleviate a bunch of problems we’re having.”