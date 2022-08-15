Angela Cuazozon scales a mound of mud as her father, Jesus, helps her through the first mud pit in the Dirty Dash, held last year at Big Hill Park. The Dirty Dash will be held Saturday at Big Hill Park.
Kai Zhang emerges from a pipe that he had to crawl through to complete the Dirty Dash last year. Kids and parents again will be invited to get muddy in this year’s Dirty Dash at Big Hill Park on Saturday.
Angela Cuazozon scales a mound of mud as her father, Jesus, helps her through the first mud pit in the Dirty Dash, held last year at Big Hill Park. The Dirty Dash will be held Saturday at Big Hill Park.
Kai Zhang emerges from a pipe that he had to crawl through to complete the Dirty Dash last year. Kids and parents again will be invited to get muddy in this year’s Dirty Dash at Big Hill Park on Saturday.
BELOIT—Kids and families will be in store for some messy fun on Saturday as the Dirty Dash returns to Big Hill Park on Saturday.
The Dirty Dash Mud Run/Walk is a mud obstacle course about a half-mile to a mile long depending on the age group. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the park at 1201 Big Hill Drive.
“Sonya Hoppes came up with the fun and crazy idea of the Dirty Dash several years ago,” noted Sarah Lock, City of Beloit’s Director of Strategic Communications.
Hoppes, who currently is South Beloit Administrator, used to be employed by the Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.
The Dirty Dash, one of the last parks and recreation department events of the summer, closes out the fun filled season with a splash.
“Participants would have had to register to participate,” Lock noted. “There is no registration the day of, but families and friends are welcome to watch.”
There will be designated viewing areas for people to watch their kids and friends go through the course.
Registration for the event ended earlier this month and 385 people have registered for this year’s event. In 2021, 250 people came out and ran the obstacle courses.
The children will begin their run through the course at 9 a.m. with the 4-6 years old age group. The 7-9 years old age group begins at 9:45 a.m. and everybody ages 10 and up will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The final group which is the family run and kids with special needs will begin at 11 a.m. The event will end when the final family and child crosses the finish line.
“We took a break in 2020, due to COVID-19,” Lock said. “This year we have bigger mud pits and it should be a messy and fun morning.”
Visit Beloit advertises new obstacles that are top secret and have yet to be announced.
Participants and visitors are recommended to bring clothes that they know are going to get dirty and muddy.
The event always needs volunteers and any interested parties can contact the Parks and Recreation Department.
“We have 60 volunteers to date, and we could use a few more to help with parking,” Lock noted.
Those interested in being a volunteer for the event should contact Deb Kraus at krausd@beloitwi.gov.
“The Beloit Youth Hockey Association will be selling hot dogs, drinks and snacks,” Lock noted. “Every participant is given a coupon for a free meal in their packet.”
Each registered participant is given a packet that contains the coupon, optional T-shirt, lanyards and more. Visit Beloit will be assisting with directing parking and helping plan the event.
“We couldn’t do this without our parents and sponsors,” Lock said. “This event is so important to let kids be kids by having fun and getting messy in a safe environment. A lot of children tend to stay indoors and events like these help them connect with the community.”