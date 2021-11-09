BELOIT—One of the flyover ramps connecting Interstate 39/90 and Interstate 43 in Beloit is set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 10 as the final stages of construction begin to wrap up for the multiyear project.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the flyover ramp connecting southbound I-39/90 to I-43 will open on Wednesday, with the additional flyover ramps to open by Nov. 16, Project Communications Manager Steven Theisen said.
“We are excited to approach the finish line on the I-39/90 and I-43 interchange reconfiguration in Beloit,” Theisen said.
This means that all southbound traffic wishing to enter Beloit must now use Exit 2 (Hart Road) and follow Wisconsin Highway 81 (Milwaukee Road) into Beloit. All northbound lanes of I-39/90 opened last week between Illinois and Madison, marking a major step towards traffic flows returning to normal.
Theisen said all southbound lanes of I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties are expected to open by Nov. 19, with the final stages of the I-43 interchange in Beloit to wrap up in early December. Completion of the interchange would mark the end of the major project that saw construction begin in 2017 after years of preparation and design work by WisDOT.
With the new traffic flows, Theisen said drivers should pay attention to the road and follow proper signage to reach their desired destinations.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she was “thrilled that a significant portion of this project is opening.”
“The new interchange will be safer for our community and provides much-needed infrastructure to support Beloit’s unprecedented economic growth,” Luther said.
The project was part of the expansion and improvement of I-39/90 which spanned 45 miles from Beloit to Madison. The project expanded the interstate from two lanes in each direction to three lanes in each direction, and expanded it to four lanes in each direction in the Janesville area. The project included the reconfiguration of 11 interchanges.
History of Beloit area interstate construction:
• 2012—Design work started for the Interstate project.
• 2013—First interchange reconstructed at WIS 11/Racine Street in Janesville; advanced based on safety issues.
• 2014—Alternate route improvements to County G, County BT, US 51 from Janesville to Edgerton, etc.
• 2015—Work began on I-39/90 corridor, including the County S/Shopiere Road interchange.
• 2016—First Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) opens at WIS 11/Avalon Road, south of Janesville.
• 2017—Bridge replacements over I-39/90 in Janesville and Beloit.
• 2018—I-39/90 expansion between Beloit and Janesville. Preliminary work started at the I-39/90 interchange with I-43 and WIS 81 in Beloit.
• 2019—Work on the Beloit interchange and expansion between the Illinois state line and Cranston Road.
• 2020—Ongoing work at the Beloit interchange, including the flyover ramps. Also expanded the truck parking at the Beloit Rest Area.
• 2021—Final construction year of the I-39/90 Expansion Project.