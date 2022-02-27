BELOIT—As a pileup of a dozen last-minute moviegoers tried to wedge past the will-call booth at an already sold-out show at the weekend kickoff of the Beloit International Film Festival, two festival volunteers tried to man the fort in the lobby of Irontek in downtown Beloit.
It didn’t turn into a Saturday afternoon melee, but things got a bit emphatic.
Just past a sliding, industrial door that normally closes in a small co-working space for techie startups who work out of Irontek, filmgoers from Rock County and multiple other continents had gathered for a noon showing of “The Six.” It’s a newly released documentary that features the story of a Janesville man’s father who survived the 1912 sinking of the Titanic.
A middle-aged woman slipped past the volunteers as they tried to explain in vain that the house already was packed full.
“But I know the man who is in this film! He’s from Janesville, and I know the man!” the woman pleaded as she whisked sideways through the door and grabbed the last seat available. Her face brimmed with a mix of hopeful desperation and hometown pride over a film that features someone she knows.
Such are the rigors when people gather en masse for public events. Now that the pandemic has reached a late-winter lull (either temporarily, or permanently; the world waits to see), more people are getting re-acquainted with what it’s like to be part of a crowd.
The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) for 15 of the last 17 years has transformed downtown Beloit into a late-winter playground for film lovers and filmmakers from all over the nation and all over the world. But last year’s festival was different. Thanks to a COVID-19 surge, organizers were forced to run the festival and its dozens of film screenings as an almost totally virtual event.
This year, BIFF is running leaner on volunteers, but it is delivering fresh films—and unlike last year, it’s back to being an in-person event, albeit with masking encouraged.
The festival’s executive director, Greg Gerard, did not witness the short scrum outside “The Six,” but his eyes widened when he learned of it. To him, it’s a good sign that people are desperate to come see films at the festival.
“It’s an OK problem to have, to need to wedge in some extra showings at this festival. Our effort here is to keep people excited. To keep people feeling like, ‘Hey, we’ve got a thing happening back downtown that we haven’t been able to do for two years.’ I want people to be excited about that, and I’m glad they are,” he said.
Gerard would have run a pedometer into the ground Saturday as he crisscrossed downtown to check in on the fest’s array of film showings along the icy riverfront downtown. He smiled and sighed with relief when a volunteer called to say they’d mostly ironed out a computer glitch that had hampered the first showing of a new film.
Even if one of the festival’s locally-rooted films has netted sold-out shows, Gerard believes the festival attendance will be down by 20 or 30% compared to 2020, the festival’s most successful year.
Sabrina Krejci, BIFF hospitality director, was at the BIFF Ticket office at the CELEB Center Sunday. She said ticket sales were doing surprisingly well since the in-person ticket office opened on Friday. Before this weekend, all tickets to film showings were sold online.
“So far it’s going better than expected,” she said of the ticket sales.
She said there still is some hesitation due to COVID-19, but people seem determined to support the film festival.
BIFF has injected some new flavors into its mix this year—a dash of new, horror and sci-fi films that Gerard said are aimed at a potentially younger crowd. Yet, the average age of the BIFF film goer still tilts toward middle age.
“The unknown has been ‘are people actually going to come out this year?’ Both our volunteers and our filmgoers. Some are older, they’re immunocompromised, some have mobility issues, and some maybe are just not feeling it yet with coming out into enclosed spaces with lots people. So all those are factors,” Gerard said. “I think it’ll be fine. I think we’re doing fine.”