BELOIT — Get ready to do the “Time Warp” again, and enjoy a multitude of movies during this year’s Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF).
The film festival will present its 18th season Feb. 24 through March 5 featuring about 100 films which will be shown at venues in the downtown Beloit area.
And highlights will include this year’s BIFF Sing-a-long film, the 1975 cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
“We have had people asking for us to do Rocky Horror for several years, and we finally are doing it,” said Greg Gerard, executive director of the film festival.
The film is scheduled for 10 p.m., Feb. 25 at La Casa Grande. In keeping with the tradition of the film, fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters in the movie, and a parade starting on Grand Avenue down to La Casa Grande on Fourth Street is planned before the film. Volunteers from the Yellow Brick Road LGBTQ+ organization will be on hand to lead fans in singing songs during the film and directing the general fun during the showing.
Another highlight will be the BIFF Classic Film, sponsored by First National Bank and Trust, which will be “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise. The film will be shown on the final day of the film festival, on March 5, at La Casa Grande.
There also will be two days of music video showings. On March 3, music videos will be featured at the Weissburg Auditorium at Beloit College’s Powerhouse starting at 2:30 p.m. On March 4, starting at 7:30 p.m., music videos will be featured at 5 Bar in downtown Beloit.
The BIFF Reveal Party, when fans will get their first look at the program section listing all the films and activities of the film festival, will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Hampton Inn, 2700 Cranston Road.
The BIFF Cares films to be featured this year will delve into the issues of the psychological challenges that first responders face, the stigma and struggles of children who deal with autism, and the stories of female war veterans in the area.
The documentary film “PTSD 911” deals with police officers, firefighters and emergency medical specialists who often deal with stress and pressures that can spill over into their personal lives. Gerard said area first responders will be invited to attend the showing.
“My Name is David” is an animated film that tells the story of David Shapiro Sharif, a child who had to deal with the challenges of autism.
The third film in the BIFF Cares slot is “Take Your Own Notes,” with features Harlem High School students interviewing female war veterans about their service to our country and their experiences.
The honorary chair for this year’s film festival will be Gavin Michael Booth, a film maker who is a two-time BIFFY Award winner. He will be doing some director’s cut presentations and participating in film maker panel discussions.
Gerard said this is his fourth season as BIFF executive director, although he has worked with the festival for years before he was named to lead the festival.
“We have been through some twists and turns through the years, but it is a testament to the founders that we still are sticking with some long-standing traditions,” he said.
He said this year, the film festival hired a firm to help select some quality films for the festival and he hopes this year’s film selection will draw out many movie fans.
“We have to start with getting films that people will like,” he said.