BIFF kicks off outdoor film series
Film fans and families gathered for a past BIFF Outdoors showing. The next BIFF Outdoors event will be held Aug. 30 at the Rock Bar and Grill in Beloit, featuring the animated movie Encanto.

BELOIT—There is still time to spread out a blanket and enjoy an outdoor movie as the Beloit International Film Festival is planning a couple more BIFF Outdoors showing.

The organizers of the film festival also are gearing up for its BIFF Year’Round film showings in downtown Beloit, according to BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard.