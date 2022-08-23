BELOIT—There is still time to spread out a blanket and enjoy an outdoor movie as the Beloit International Film Festival is planning a couple more BIFF Outdoors showing.
The organizers of the film festival also are gearing up for its BIFF Year’Round film showings in downtown Beloit, according to BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard.
The next BIFF Outdoors event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the “big back yard” at the Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave.
The free film to be shown on a giant inflatable screen will be Encanto. The animated film focuses on the Madrigal family who live in the mountains of Colombia, in a charmed place called Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child with a unique gift, except for Mirabell. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger.
The film will begin as Dusk. There will be plenty of room for kids to play and food and beverages will be available for hungry movie goers.
Another BIFF Outdoors showing will be on Sept. 17 at the Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, 23184 S. Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, Illinois. This is the second time that BIFF Outdoors has shown a film at the church
The film to be featured will be American Underdog. The film focuses on NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an MVP and NFL Hall of Fame inductee. He primarily played for the St. Louis Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.
BIFF Outdoors is sponsored in part by First National Bank and Trust Company in Beloit.
September will also mark the start of the fall and winter season of BIFF Year’Round.
On Sept. 14 the first BIFF Year’Round film to be shown will be The Mirror Game, which will be featured at 6:30 p.m. There is a $6 fee. Film Society of Beloit members can view the film for free. The film will be shown at the Downtown Beloit Association offices at 557 E. Grand Ave.
The film focuses on childhood friends Rose and Abe. When Rose asks Abe for a life-changing favor, the evening takes an unexpected turn.
BIFF Year’Round is sponsored by the Stateline Community Foundation, Fanny’s Baked Goods, Downtown Beloit Association and Classic Cinemas. The film series will run every Wednesday through Dec. 21 with a break for the holidays. It then will pick up again on Jan. 4 and finish on Jan. 25.
All BIFF Year’Round showings will take place at the Downtown Beloit Association, except for the last Wednesday of each month when the films will be shown at the newly renovated Classic Cinemas at 2799 Cranston Road. The content will include newly submitted films destined to screen at BIFF 2023, classic indie films and the Best of BIFF selections.