BELOIT—The Beloit International Film Festival will be showing encore presentations of films shown during the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) for the next two Wednesdays in April.
As part of BIFF Year-round, an encore film presentation will take place each Wednesday at 6:30 pm at the Downtown Beloit Association offices at 557 E. Grand Ave. in Beloit. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for students and free for members of the BIFF film society.
This Wednesday, April 20, an encore presentation of a collection of short films will be shown including “Let’s Grow” by filmmaker Daniel Pico. Pico is a graduate of Chicago’s Columbia College and a current Janesville resident, according to BIFF executive director Greg Gerard.
The spoken word short film by Pico tackles racism. Pico will be at the film showing for a Q&A session after the film is shown.
Wednesday, April 27, the film “Scrum” will be shown. The film is about one of the first Black U.S. college rugby coaches. Pierre Charles III is a composer of the movie and a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Charles also recently helped compose the soundtrack of the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”
Starting in May, BIFF will showcase new submitted films for showings in Beloit. Talks are ongoing among BIFF officials to decide what films will be selected.
The film showings again will pick up in September.