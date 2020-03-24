BELOIT — Beloit is now one of the four cities remaining in the Strongest Towns competition.
Beloit moved on after facing Highland Park, Illinois and Wytheville, Virginia.
If Beloit advances to the final, it would face either Hamilton, Missouri or Watertown, South Dakota.
The competition is a bracket-based contest designed to spotlight communities from around the world that are “building enduring financial resilience at the local level and actively embodying the Strong Towns approach to economic growth and development,” according to a news release about the competition.
Voting is still open at strongtowns.org/journal/final-four
