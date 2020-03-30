BELOIT - The City of Beloit is in the final round of the Strongest Towns online competition.
Beloit advanced after facing Highland Park, Illinois, Wytheville, Virginia and Winona, Minnesota.
The final for strongest town will pit Beloit against Watertown, South Dakota.
The competition is a bracket-based contest designed to spotlight communities from around the world that are “building enduring financial resilience at the local level and actively embodying the Strong Towns approach to economic growth and development,” according to a news release about the competition.
Voting is still open at https://www.strongtowns.org/strongesttown
