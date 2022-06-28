Beloit, as well as several northern Illinois communities will be offering fireworks displays during the Independence Day weekend.
The following are some of the community displays and celebrations:
Beloit, Wis. will be celebrating the Fourth of July at ABC Stadium. Attractions will include the movie National Treasure at 4 p.m. and the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will be performing starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks will begin at dusk hosted by The Sky Carp.
Harvard, IL will host a festival at Milky Way Park on July 2. The event will kick off at 2 p.m. with a $5 per car fee and will be the city’s Fourth annual Red, White and Blue Food Truck Festival. Live music, food and games will be available to enjoy with fireworks beginning at dusk.
Sunday offers several more shows for families who will be preoccupied on Monday.
Davis Junction, IL will be showing Sing 2 on July 3 at 101 Lincoln Ave. Fireworks will begin at dusk with the movie following after the show. The movie and fireworks show will be free and concessions are available.
Loves Park, IL offers a premium car race with fireworks shortly following on July 3. The race will be at Rockford Speedway and will cost $27 for each adult. Ticket information can be found at www.eventsprout.com/event/god-bless-the-usa
Winnebago, IL will launch its fireworks from behind the high school football field starting at dusk. The parade won’t take place until Monday at 10 a.m. beginning from Ferguson Drive.
Dixon, IL fireworks will be on Sunday at dusk which is part of the Petunia Festival. This festival lasts from June 30-July 4 located at 77 S Hennepin Ave.
Rockford, IL will hold its fireworks display on July 4. Food trucks, a free kids play area and live music will be offered at Davis Park in Rockford from 4—10 p.m.
Cherry Valley, IL will be kicking off is parade at village hall on July 4. The village encourage children to decorate their bikes and join the parade that will begin at 1 p.m. Fireworks will be launched at dusk from Baumann Park.
Woodstock, IL is offering a premium firework show on July 4 at Emricson Park. There will be a $10 fee per car.
Durand, IL looks to offer a full day of festivities on July 4 including a 5k race, tractor pulls, games and tournaments. The full schedule can be found at www.facebook.com/Durand4thfestival/photos/a.1828362544060995/ 3422063764690857/. The day will end with fireworks launching from Durand Schools.
Shirland, IL uniquely had their firework performance last weekend. On Monday, the town will have their 60 plus entry annual Shirland 4th of July Parade. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at Harrison Road south of the fire station.