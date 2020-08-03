BELOIT - Two houses on Central Avenue were struck by gunfire Saturday.
The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Central Avenue. A witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing an individual getting into a dark colored vehicle. Two houses were struck several times by gunfire and Beloit police collected multiple fired cartridge casings.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).