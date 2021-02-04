BELOIT - Two people have been arrested following a house fire early Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street.
Beloit police say a 35-year-old woman was arrested on a possible arson charge and a 35-year-old man was arrested for a possible battery-domestic abuse charge.
The department has yet to identify those arrested in the incident. No one was injured in the fire.
Fire crews responded at around 2:47 a.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street and found that the residents of the home had exited prior to firefighters arriving on scene, the Beloit Fire Department said.
Smoke and flames were present when crews arrived, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
The home is considered a total loss, the department said.