BELOIT — All aspects of life have been impacted by COVID-19 disruption, and none more so than the hospitality and tourism-related businesses.
Hotels in Beloit, like many across the country, are coping with some of the lowest revenue figures ever seen—lower than the disruption caused by the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the 2008 recession.
Between March 15 and May 4 of this year, Beloit hotel market revenue is down nearly 62% from the same time period last year. There was $571,970 generated in Spring of 2020 compared to $1.69 million in Spring of 2019, according to data provided by Visit Beloit.
Between March 15 and May 4, hotel tax revenue is also down sharply from last year when $135,352 in tax revenue was brought in compared to just $45,758 in new tax revenue in 2020. Since March 15, occupancy rates for all Beloit hotels have dropped over 60%. Occupancy rates on average in 2019 were at about 61%, with 2020 dipping to below 23%, according to data provided by Visit Beloit.
All data is based on a Beloit hotel market room inventory of 767 rooms.
Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini said the sharp decrease in overall hotel revenue was “on a scale we’ve not seen before.”
“But we are seeing stability,” Ruffini said of the data. “That shows us we are at the bottom and there’s not a further anticipated decrease since we appear to be in a normalized pattern. We’re in this along with every other destination across the country. It’s going to be a long road ahead.”
The drop off in tourism revenue has forced some hotels to temporarily close.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Beloit closed on April 10 and is expected to reopen on May 31.
Hotels that have stayed open, including the Holiday Inn Express, Home2Suites and Hampton Inn in the Milwaukee Road corridor, along with downtown Geronimo Hospitality hotels, have shifted operations to emphasize sanitation protocols and taken steps to protect staff and guests.
Holiday Inn Express owner Kirk Weitzel said the decrease in tourism-related travel was “devastating.”
The Holiday Inn Express in Beloit opened in late 2019.
“It’s been terrible because we were ramping up nicely,” Weitzel said.
Geronimo Hospitality Group CEO Jeff Whiteman said the safety and well-being of guests and staff at both the Ironworks Hotel and at Hotel Goodwin is “a top priority.”
“We’ve been focused on further improving the guest experience by implementing new technologies, evaluating our health and safety procedures, and making improvements and renovations at our properties,” Whiteman said. “We’re taking steps to ensure we’re prepared and accessible to all guests at all times, when the time is right for them.”
Home2Suites General Manager Roy Ward said since March 15, day-to-day hotel operations changed quickly.
“We’ve never seen anything like this in the history of the hospitality industry and what we are going through is unprecedented,” Ward said. “I am so grateful for our dedicated staff and I couldn’t thank them enough for still coming in and doing what they do. They understand that what we are doing now is important now more than ever.”
Ward said some staff were temporarily furloughed, but highlighted that team members impacted by the disruption were brought back to fill other positions.
“We didn’t have to make massive cuts,” Ward said. “We’ve been bringing people back when we can and we were able to apply for a Small Business Administration loan and that’s helped bringing staff back.”
All staff at Home2Suites and Hampton Inn have face mask protection and cleaning crews are also given personal protective equipment when conducting housekeeping duties, Ward said. To make things safer for guests and employees, rooms are left vacant for 72 hours as out-of-service before deep cleaning takes place and the room is brought back online, Ward said.
“I think overall we’re in a good position,” Ward said. “Obviously there are growing pains but overall I think we are doing well and I think all the steps we are taking makes our guests and staff feel better about coming here.”
As restrictions begin to loosen, tourism stakeholders say they are hopeful for a bright future amid a dark time for the industry.
Ruffini said Visit Beloit would stay “at the forefront of the trends in destination marketing and sales” to promote Beloit and Janesville tourism-related businesses.
“We have numerous projects that are either being planned or underway in Beloit and beyond that will continue to move our destination forward in a positive direction,” Ruffini said.
Ward said he was optimistic about future prospects for Beloit area hotels.
“Once some of the restrictions are lifted, and as we continue into the summer, we are optimistic that we will start to see things return to normal,” Ward said. “I think as soon as people will be able to travel, I think people will.”
